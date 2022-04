Accenture report: ‘Metaverse Continuum’ is redefining how world operates

A new report from Accenture has revealed that the “Metaverse Continuum,” a spectrum of digitally enhanced worlds, realities and business models, is redefining how the world works, operates, and interacts.

The Accenture Technology Vision 2022, “Meet Me in the Metaverse: The Continuum of Technology and Experience Reshaping Business,” said businesses are racing toward a future that is very different from the one they were designed to operate in — as technologies, such as extended reality, blockchain, digital twins and edge computing, are converging to reshape human experiences.

To help organizations take advantage of this opportunity, Accenture said it is launching the Accenture Metaverse Continuum business group. The new group will be led by Paul Daugherty, group chief executive for technology and chief technology officer at Accenture, and David Droga, CEO and creative chairman of Accenture Interactive.

“The next generation of the Internet is unfolding and will drive a new wave of digital transformation far greater than what we’ve seen to date, transforming the way we all live and work,” said Daugherty.

“Our vision of the metaverse as a continuum challenges prevailing, narrower views and highlights why organizations must act today, or find themselves operating in worlds designed by, and for, someone else.”

As part of the report, Accenture surveyed more than 4,600 business and technology leaders across 23 industries in 35 countries. At this early stage, 71% of executives believe the metaverse will have a positive impact on their organization and 42% believe it will be breakthrough or transformational.

“We are recognized as an early leader in metaverse-related capabilities, with 600 patent filings and more than a decade of experience,” added Droga. “Our new business group combines these capabilities with the creative strengths of Accenture Interactive, with teams of innovators and creators introducing new applications in the decentralized environment of the metaverse.”

Accenture also said it operates its own metaverse, the Nth floor, where the company’s people participate in new hire orientation and immersive learning or meet and socialize as teams. This fiscal year, the company expects 150,000 or more new hires will work in the metaverse on their first day.

Daugherty added, “As the line between people’s physical and digital lives further blurs, organizations have the opportunity and obligation now to build a responsible metaverse — addressing issues like trust, sustainability, personal safety, privacy, responsible access and use, diversity and more. The actions and choices they make today will set the stage for the future.”

The report identified four key trends that companies will need to address:

WebMe: Putting the Me in Metaverse – Enterprise strategies are built for the Internet of today, a digital world where platforms often lack interoperability and data portability. Metaverse and Web are poised to reshape the Internet; rather than it being a disparate collection of sites and apps, looking ahead, the metaverse will lead to a persistent 3D environment in which moving from one “place” to another will be as simple as walking from one room to another. 95% of executives believe that future digital platforms need to offer unified experiences, enabling interoperability of customers’ data across different platforms and spaces.

Programmable World: Our Planet, Personalized – As emerging technologies such as 5G, ambient computing, augmented reality and smart materials advance, digital environments will be increasingly woven into the fabric of our physical world. These environments will reshape not just how people engage with worlds, but also redefine everything built in it, how people sense and interact and the control they have over it. Tellingly, 92% of executives agree that leading organizations will push the boundaries of the virtual world to make it more real, increasing the need for persistence and seamless navigation between the digital and physical worlds.

The Unreal: Making Synthetic, Authentic – Businesses and environments are increasingly supported by AI-generated data that convincingly reflects the physical world. More than ever before, AI is top-of-mind for businesses, as companies and consumers alike shift away from considering what is real versus fake, to what is authentic—not just in terms of a company’s content and algorithms but its entire brand. With the unreal world about to become reality, now is the time for leaders to ready their businesses. Already, 96% of executives report that their organizations are committed to authenticating the origin of their data and genuine use of AI.