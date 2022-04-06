Noname Security appoints AZ Asia-Pacific as PH distributor

API security company Noname Security has announced that it has appointed AZ Asia-Pacific as its distribution partner in Singapore and the Philippines as it continues to expand within Asia Pacific.

To drive customer acquisition and market share expansion, Noname Security has also appointed Lim Pun Kok as vice president for sales in Asia Pacific, and Eric Chong as channel sales director for Asia Pacific.

Noname Security finds and inventories all APIs; detects attacks, suspicious behavior, and misconfigurations using AI-based behavioral analysis; prevents attacks and integrates with existing remediation and security infrastructure; and actively validates APIs before deployment.

Unlike other solutions that only monitor API traffic, the Noname API Security Platform analyzes API traffic and application and infrastructure configurations to provide better API security posture management, API runtime security, and active API SDLC testing.

As predicted by Gartner, APIs have been the top attack vector for Web applications in 2022, thus driving demand for API security. Fresh from securing $135 million in Series C funding at $1 billion valuation, only Noname Security, through its API Security Platform, can find all shadow APIs and API misconfigurations before impacting the enterprise.

“We are committed to establishing a strong local presence so we can better serve our customers in Asia Pacific, and with AZ Asia-Pacific’s technical expertise and proven track record across various industries, we are confident that this partnership will cement our position as the leading API security platform in the region,” said Lim Pun Kok, vice president for sales in Asia Pacific at Noname Security.

Headquartered in Singapore, AZ Asia-Pacific is a distribution services hub that focuses on delivering quality solutions and services in technology, namely within the cloud, network, and security space.

AZ Asia-Pacific has a range of products and services aimed at responding effectively to the industry’s needs, which will now include Noname Security’s proprietary products and services.

“Partnering with Noname Security will put us in a strong position to address our customers’ evolving API security requirements and more importantly, their digital transformation goals to future-proof their businesses. We are excited that this partnership enables us to take advantage of the unique value of the Noname API Security Platform and technology, whilst unlocking new revenue opportunities,” said Seth Ho, regional director for business development in Asia Pacific at AZ Asia-Pacific.