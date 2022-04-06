Peugeot launches new 2008 SUV, its 4th vehicle model in PH

With the aim revitalizing the brand in the country by introducing new global vehicles, Peugeot Philippines launched on Wednesday, April 6, the new Peugeot 2008 SUV as the fourth and latest vehicle joining its product line-up for the Philippine market.

“The New Peugeot 2008 completes our SUV line-up for the Philippines alongside the New Peugeot 5008 and New Peugeot 3008. All three SUVs give Filipinos access to the unmatched experience that our Peugeot global SUVs offer, in three size options that meet the varying needs and lifestyles of our customers,” said Maricar Parco, brand head at Peugeot Philippines.

The New Peugeot 2008 SUV, a five-seater compact vehicle has a recessed windshield that makes the bonnet more horizontal, creating a strong body.

It sits well on its wheels, perfectly shouldered, while the front incorporates a straight grille, a carved bonnet and full-LED lighting technology with Peugeot’s iconic three-claw signature illumination.

This is complemented by LED daytime “fang-like” running lights that fade under the full-LED headlamps. The 17” Black Onyx & Diamond Cut rims add a robust styling to complete its sporty look.

On the inside, the Peugeot i-Cockpit — a world-first in its segment — offers ergonomics around the driver for an intuitive driving experience, including a compact steering wheel for better grip and handling, a large 7-inch HD touch screen infotainment system, and a 3D heads up instrument cluster.

Information is placed in the driver’s line of sight and the Peugeot i-Cockpit 3D instrument cluster projects it like a hologram. The indications are dynamic and animated as they get closer to the eye, thereby increasing reactivity by around half a second.

In addition to the traditional door pockets and the glove box, there is ample storage space under the front center armrest and more in front of the gear stick. The texture and materials of the cabin are meticulously detailed, skillfully combining noble materials and colors that give it a sporty yet fashionable vibe.

The New Peugeot 2008 SUV is equipped with driving aids and safety features, such as Visiopark 180-degree rear view camera, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Driver Attention Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring, and Active Safety Brake.

Other standard safety features include six SRS Airbags, Hill Start Assist, and Electronic Stability Program (ESP), which includes Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD) and Emergency Brake Assist (EBA).

It also comes with conveniences such as Advanced Keyless Entry (with Auto-Unlock & Walk Away Lock), Front & Rear Parking Sensors, Rear Camera, Roof Rails and Electric Foldable Wing Mirrors.

Powered by the 1.2L 3-cylinder turbocharged PureTech engine, the New Peugeot 2008 SUV delivers 130 horsepower and 230 Nm of torque. The turbocharged engine is paired with a quick-shifting, six-speed automatic transmission.

The New Peugeot 2008 is assembled at the Stellantis manufacturing plant in Gurun, Malaysia where all vehicles undergo specific endurance and quality testing to meet the needs of customers in Southeast Asia. It has endured 200,000 kilometers of testing in Malaysia’s diverse climate and environmental landscape.

The New Peugeot 2008 SUV is priced at P1,550,00 and offered in four colors: Amazonite Grey, Pearl White, Nera Black and the model’s exclusive color Fusion Orange. It comes with a manufacturer warranty of three years or 100,000 kilometers, whichever comes first, and periodic checks for every 10,000 kilometers mileage interval.