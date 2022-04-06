Smart, Accenture, Shell top LinkedIn top workplaces in PH for 2022

Social networking site LinkedIn has released the top local companies list, its 2nd annual ranking of the 15 best workplaces based on LinkedIn data. These are the companies offering stability in an ever-changing world of work — the ones that are attracting employees and retaining them.

To put together this year’s rankings, LinkedIn looked data across seven pillars, each revealing a critical element of career progression: the ability to advance, skills growth, company stability, external opportunity, company affinity, gender diversity, and spread of educational backgrounds.

The Philippines Top Companies for 2022 are:

Smart Communications Accenture Shell Metrobank Emerson BDO Unibank Manila Water Nestle WPP Philippine General Hospital Insular Life Assurance Company Ltd. Robinsons Bank Corporation San Miguel Corporation DXC Technology Cognizant

Key trends from this year’s top companies list include:

Flexible work is no longer just a nice-to-have: During the pandemic, Metrobank developed employee wellness programs, from work-from-home policies to employee training. The company offers programs to support its employees’ emotional and mental well-being.



Offering stability in an unstable world – upskilling opportunities: Despite the challenges and disruptions caused by the pandemic, these top companies are offering stability through upskilling opportunities that employees can count on. Accenture strengthened its Near-Hire Training program to help non-college job applicants who have the potential to meet the entry-level requirements.



Mental health goes mainstream at work: Committed to the wellbeing of their employees, many of this year's honorees provide services that address mental health and resilience. Smart Communications launched the "Mind Your Health" program to support employees' mental health during the pandemic. Through the program, employees can learn about various mental health issues.

: Committed to the wellbeing of their employees, many of this year’s honorees provide services that address mental health and resilience.

Companies on the list are also looking at ensuring equality in the workforce:

In January, Accenture rolled out personalized equipment — including headsets, talk-to-text keyboards, and glasses — to assist employees with vision, hearing, speech, or mobility impairment.

Emerson has set building a diverse organization and workplace as a top priority, to double the representation of women globally by 2030.

“As we continue to navigate the challenging realities of today’s world, employee engagement and support are now more important than ever. Our Top Companies list celebrates companies invested in the growth and well-being of the most important resource in the workplace–people. With dedicated programs and initiatives to support career progression and the growing need for work-life balance, these companies are leading the charge for long-term success in the workforce,” said Satoshi Ebitani, senior managing editor at LinkedIn News.