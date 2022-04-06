Top PH execs unperturbed by rising ransomware attacks: survey

A new report from cybersecurity firm Sophos has revealed a lack of boardroom awareness of cybersecurity, and a broad assumption from executives that their company will never get attacked, despite rising ransomware incidences, impact, and cost.

Photo from Freepik.com

Despite cybersecurity expenditure and self-assessed maturity increasing in Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ) organizations over the past 12 months, only 47% of Philippines companies surveyed believe their board truly understands cybersecurity.

In addition, the top frustration expressed by Philippine cybersecurity professionals is that cybersecurity is frequently relegated in priority.

Eighty-nine percent of respondents from the Philippines also believe cybersecurity vendors do not provide them with the information they need to help educate executives, and 95 % of Philippine companies agree their biggest security challenge in the next 24 months will be the awareness and education of employees and leadership.

The top two attack vectors of concern for APJ organizations are directly addressable by ongoing education and awareness campaigns: phishing or whaling attacks, and weak or compromised employee credentials.

“With ransomware attacks continuing to become more complex, organizations need a genuine, actionable cybersecurity education program. The current reactionary tendencies we’re seeing have created an ‘attack, change, attack, change …’ cycle regarding cybersecurity strategies, which is putting cybersecurity teams constantly on the backfoot. Shifting priorities to become more proactive must start at the top and requires direction from executives, including investments in awareness and education across entire organizations,” Aaron Bugal, global solutions engineer for APJ at Sophos.

The skills shortage continues to be a key focus area in organizations across the region. Sixty-two percent of Philippines firms surveyed expect to have some problems with recruiting cybersecurity employees over the coming 24 months; 31 % expect to face a major challenge.

With recruiting continuing to pose issues, companies have identified the priority areas they feel skills and capabilities need to be increased for internal security specialists. These include:

Cloud security policies and architecture

‘Train the trainer’ employee and executive cybersecurity training skills

Software vulnerability testing

Staying up to date with the latest threats

Policy compliance and reporting

The survey also highlights that cybersecurity professionals face a variety of challenges and frustrations in their roles, most of which are related to awareness, perception, messaging, and education. The top three frustrations across the Philippines are:

Cybersecurity is frequently relegated in priority Executives assume cybersecurity is easy and cybersecurity professionals over-exaggerate threats and issues Executives assume their company will never get attacked

Additional frustrations experienced by cybersecurity professionals across the region include:

Executives thinking there is nothing that can be done to stop attacks

Inability to keep up with pace of security threats

Not enough investment and time into training general staff

“Cybersecurity professionals continue to face many frustrations in their roles this year, with many feeling their warnings and messages fall on deaf ears. Apart from lacking skilled security specialists, many of the other frustrations are directly addressable through education and awareness programs, starting at the executive and board level. The challenge for cybersecurity professionals faced with low levels of security understanding among company boards is that many are unlikely to invest in the necessary programs to alleviate these frustrations,” said Bugal.

“The issue isn’t technology, it’s education. Increasing spend on cybersecurity won’t help unless organizations understand from the top down the true nature and critical threat that cyberattacks constitute to their organizational capabilities, their customers and their own existence.”

Sophos said cybersecurity education must become a focus. The following is a five-step approach to help bring organizations up to speed on cybersecurity education, the company said: