ABS-CBN firms up digital push, goes into podcasting with 19 new shows

ABS-CBN, which has become the country’s top content provider, is continuing its digital push as it forays into the world of podcasting with 19 original shows including “Dear MOR: The Podcast,” one of the most popular podcasts on Spotify Philippines.

With more and more Filipinos turning to podcasts for entertainment and information, the media company has produced a wide array of audio content in recent years, garnering over 7.5 million total all-time plays, and will be launching more podcasts soon including one for the hit daytime talk show “Magandang Buhay.”

One of its existing shows, Jeepney TV’s “Before They Were Stars: The Podcast” began its second season on Spotify and Apple Podcast last March 26 with host Jhai Ho. Featured guest Melai Cantiveros-Francisco shared the highs and lows and lessons learned in her journey towards fulfilling her dreams in the first episode.

Meanwhile, ABS-CBN’s number one podcast “Dear MOR,” continues to offer inspiring and romantic stories of love, pain, and triumph since its launch in 2020. For fun and insightful discussions about life, relationships, and music, MOR Entertainment also has “Sex Love and Relationships with Chico Martin,” “UnliPaps,” and “New For You: The Podcast” on its line-up.

For news-related content, there is “ABS-CBN News Flash,” “ANC Market Edge,” and the “ANC Podcast,” which was originally launched way back in 2019. ABS-CBN News also produces the Halalan 2022 podcast “POV:XYZ” and sports podcast “Post-Game.”

Also sure to bring entertainment to listeners are other ABS-CBN podcasts like CineMo’s comedy show “Sagot Ka ni Kuya Jobert” and Star Cinema’s audio drama series “Listen to Love: The Four Bad Boys, and Me.”

Star Cinema is also behind Angelica Panganiban’s hit “Ask Angelica” talk show and the “We Rise Together Aftershow” featuring the stars from RISE Artists Studio.

ABS-CBN has lifestyle shows too like Creative Programs Inc. and FYE Channel’s “KapalarHanz” where Master Hanz Cua, the youngest feng shui master in the Philippines and Asia and one of the country’s well-known masters, offers daily horoscope guide to listeners.

Through a partnership with Podcast Network Asia in 2021, ABS-CBN also launched the podcasts of its digital celebrity shows “Hotspot The Podcast,” “Push Bets Live!,” “Kapamilya Chat,” and “Push Most Wanted.”

ABS-CBN head of digital Jamie Lopez said the company, which first dominated TV and radio before focusing on its digital transformation in recent years, will continue to grow its podcast business as part of its game plan of telling the most meaningful stories to as many people as possible.

“We will go wherever our audiences go. We recognize that podcasting is another way for us to reach and serve more people, and we are committed to maximize this new opportunity to use ABS-CBN’s content expertise to bring light and joy to the world,” he explained.