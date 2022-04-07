Home Credit secures P7-B loan from UnionBank to expand credit access in PH

Home Credit Philippines announced that it has signed a P7-billion two-year credit facility with local lender UnionBank to allow the consumer finance firm to provide more Filipinos with financial accessibility and inclusion across the brand’s loan products.

Photo shows (from left, back row) UBP SEVP-treasurer Jose Emmanuel Hilado, UBP consultant Beatriz Romulo, business manager Honeylee Regala, relationship manager Mary Ann Claire Salazar, and sales director Jose Maria Roxas. (From left, front row) UBP EVP-Combank Center head Roberto Abastillas, HCPH CEO David Minol, HC Group CEO Jean Pascal Duvieusart, HCPH corporate treasurer Zdenek Jankovsky and UBP VP-Combank Group head Erika Sykat

The signing ceremony, which was held at UnionBank Plaza in Pasig City on April 4, was attended by Home Credit and UnionBank executives.

“We at Home Credit Philippines consider this partnership important not only to the business but most especially to our Filipino customers. After our turnaround operations in 2021, this facility represents sustained confidence in Home Credit’s omnichannel distribution model that integrates round-the-clock access offline and online,” said Home Credit Philippines corporate treasurer Zdenek Jankovsky.

He added, “This large funding from UnionBank ensures that we can continuously carry on the mission of consistently becoming the lender of choice of underserved sectors who need access to trustworthy and regulated sources of financing.”

The transaction makes UnionBank the largest credit partner in the Philippines of the Home Credit.

“We are always excited to partner with companies such as Home Credit who share our mission in promoting financial inclusion in the Philippines. At UnionBank, enabling inclusive prosperity is part of our company’s DNA, too. And we always believe that supporting brands that have the same commitment can help us fulfill our financial inclusion mandate,” shares UnionBank center head Roberto Abastillas.