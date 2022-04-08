DICT inks pact with Comelec for cloud hosting, cybersecurity services in 2022 polls

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) has signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Commission on Elections (Comelec) for cloud hosting and cybersecurity services in the 2022 elections.

Photo shows DICT and Comelec officials showing the memorandum of agreement.

Photo from DICT

“With the 2022 local and national elections fast approaching, the Department commits to deploy whatever means we have to ensure a safe and secure election process for our fellow Filipinos,” DICT acting secretary Emmanuel Rey R. Caintic said during the event.

The DICT is set to provide cloud hosting of the Comelec’s online services. This includes the Registration Status Verifier, Precinct Finder, Online Voter Certification Application, and the National and Local Election Results Website.

The services are expected to facilitate the upcoming May 2022 elections while helping decrease the number of voters who fail to cast their votes due to difficulty in finding their respective voting precincts.

The DICT is also working to conduct the Vulnerable Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) on Comelec’s online services. This will ensure the security of the infrastructure that will be used for the cloud hosting.

Additionally, the DICT is offering assistance to the Comelec’s Automated Election System (AES), along with the institution of cybersecurity measures.

“We hope that with our continued collaboration, we can maximize ICT-enabled solutions that will change the Filipino voting experience for the better,” Caintic said.