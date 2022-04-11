DTI warns online platforms: Sell only PS or ICC certified products

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has reminded online shopping platforms to ensure all products offered for sale in their sites should bear the Philippine Standard (PS) mark or the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) sticker.

Photo from DTI

In response to the proliferation of prohibited and regulated products sold on marketplace platforms and social media marketplaces, the DTI, Department of Health (DOH), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), Intellectual Property of the Philippines (IPOPHL), and National Privacy Commission (NPC) recently issued Joint Administrative Order (JAO) No. 22-01 consolidating all existing rules and guidelines on online businesses.

The JAO adopted the Asean Online Business Code of Conduct to ensure that merchants are aware of their responsibilities to consumers.

“Laws that apply to brick-and-mortar stores also apply to online businesses. Hence, we remind online platforms, including its sellers, merchants, or e-retailers in the country to ensure compliance with the requirements of the applicable laws, rules, and regulations as consolidated in JAO 22-01. Failure to comply with the requirements set forth in relevant issuances shall constrain the DTI and other concerned government agencies to undertake necessary legal action against these sellers,” warned DTI Consumer Protection Group (CPG) undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo.

Section 6 of JAO No. 22-01 reminds online businesses to comply with the Republic Act (RA) No. 4109 or the Standards Law including all Department Administrative Orders issued by DTI particularly the Technical Regulations issued to ensure and certify product quality and safety.

Currently, there are 87 products under the BPS Mandatory Certification Schemes which includes household appliances such as:

Air conditioners, electric fans, and television sets;

Lighting and wiring devices such as self-ballasted LED lamps, circuit breakers, PVC electrical tapes, and extension cord sets;

Steel products such as deformed steel bars and equal-leg steel angle bars;

Plastic pipes and ceramic products such as pipes for potable water supply and ceramic plumbing fixtures;

Cement and plywood;

Chemical products; and

Automotive related products such as pneumatic tires, automotive safety glass, seat belts, and child restraint systems (CRS).

The complete list of products may be accessed through the BPS Standards and Conformance Portal, the agency said.

The DTI-BPS implements the PS Quality and/or Safety Certification Mark Licensing Scheme and the ICC Certification Scheme. Under these certification schemes, mandatory products are not allowed to be distributed in the Philippine market without the necessary PS mark or ICC sticker.

Manufacturers and importers of these products are required to secure the PS License or the ICC certificate, respectively, prior to selling or distribution of their products in the country.

Moreover, the DTI warned the public to beware of fake PS mark and ICC stickers sold online or in physical stores. Only the DTI-BPS has the sole authority to issue PS License and ICC stickers, it said. If uncertain, the public may contact the DTI-BPS through its Facebook page and official contact numbers.

Meanwhile, to check if the ICC stickers affixed on regulated products are authentic, the DTI the public may use the ICC Mobile Verification System App downloadable from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.