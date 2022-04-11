Lazada, Shopee top spenders on digital advertising in PH

Online shopping sites Lazada and Shopee are the country’s top digital advertisers in March 2022, according to the latest Nielsen Ad Intel report.

Lazada Philippines was on top of the list, spending more than P1 billion in digital advertising. Shopee Philippines came in a far second with total digital advertising spend of P321.23 million.

Next was Spotify (P219.11 million), Casetify (P162.7 million), Riot Games (P154.6 million), Department of Tourism (P127.1 million), Nestle Philippines (P119.9 million), Unilever Philippines (P114.9 million), Pixonic (P106.3 million), and UI Skin Sciences, Inc. (P03.6 million).

Nielsen recently enhanced its Nielsen Ad Intel that provides marketers with detailed advertiser-level social, in-app advertising spend, and creative data.

The added breadth of measurement to include these media provides new visibility into some of the largest ad investments on digital. In addition, video collections are expanded to cover pre, mid, and post-roll content for mobile and desktop devices.

Ernestine Amper, managing director of Nielsen Philippines, said: “This newly enhanced set of data for digital ad spend will enable our clients to monitor competitors’ media expenditure across social, video and general display,”