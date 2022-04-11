PSA launches PhilSysQR code verification system

The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) has unveiled the PhilSysQR Code Verification System that would authenticate the embedded QR code in the Philippine ID system.

Nerrisa Esguerra, director of the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA), said the system is available to the public and relying parties, using any Android device with camera and access to the Internet.

She noted that the PSA has been introducing structured yet innovative ways in implementing the National ID system, from the step one registration up to the authentication of the PhilID.

“Beyond providing a valid proof of identity, PhilSys now also serves as a social and economic platform through which public and private services, can be easily availed,” said Esguerra.

“As we learn more about this QR code verification system, we get closer to bridging the digital divide in verifying an individual’s identity, while also combating misrepresentations and fraudulent transactions,” she added.

