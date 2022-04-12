Bills on SIM card registration, e-vehicles expected to be signed into law ‘soon’

Two proposed legislations — the proposed SIM Card Registration Act and the bill providing for a national energy policy and regulatory framework for the use of electric vehicles (EVs) and the establishment of electric charging stations — are expected to be signed into law “soon”.

Photo from Freepik.com

According to re-electionist senator Sherwin Gatchalian, the enrolled copies of the bills on the registration of subscriber identity module (SIM) cards and the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act were transmitted to Malacañang last March 15 and 17 respectively for Pres. Rodrigo Duterte’s signing.

The proposed measures may lapse into law even without the Duterte’s signature if he does not sign them within 30 days from receipt in his office.

Civil society groups, however, have petitioned Duterte to veto the SIM card registration bill, noting that it poses a grave threat to the individual rights to privacy and free expression not only of Filipinos but also of other Philippine residents.

But Gatchalian, co-author of the bill in the Senate, said the measure will be a “big help for law enforcement authorities in solving crimes or in identifying criminals”.

The lawmaker noted the continuing prevalence of text scams, unsolicited text messages or those offering non-existent or dubious jobs, smishing, and similar activities.

“Initially, when I first filed the SIM card registration bill in the House of Representatives in 2013, it was aimed at addressing terrorism and criminal acts of syndicates. But over a period of time, the anonymity in the use of SIM cards has allowed those engaged in nefarious activities untraceable by law enforcers,” Gatchalian said.

Aside from addressing criminal activities, the legislation of SIM card registration will establish a system for a more secure digital transaction, reduce fraud, provide greater consumer access to e-government services, and create opportunities for mobile e-commerce, he explained.

Meanwhile, his proposed Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act will require the establishment of designated parking slots and charging points for EVs to help kickstart the promotion and adoption of EVs in the country.

If implemented correctly, Gatchalian said the law can help reduce oil consumption in the country by as much as 146.56 million barrels per year and create a $9.8 billion or almost P510 billion in savings per year based on the current exchange rate. Gatchalian is the principal author and sponsor in the Senate of the EV bill.