Pick.A.Roo intros user base in NCR swells to 600,000 after growing 400% in 2021

Lifestyle delivery app Pick.A.Roo said it grew 400% in 2021 and now has over 600,000 users in Metro Manila.

Pick.A.Roo founders Kevin Tan (left) and Crystal Gonzalez

The app, which expanded significantly during the pandemic, has 200,000 items from over 1,300 brands spanning groceries, restaurants, and specialty stores.

Various kinds of items are available in the app such as groceries, food, medicine, office supplies, gadgets, home and kitchen needs, hardware, self-care, and mommy and baby essentials.

But with things now slowly getting back to “normal”, the app’s founders — Kevin Tan and Crystal Gonzalez – are now focusing on making the app more attuned to the post-pandemic hybrid work environment.

“Our app is so easy to use we tested it from ages 5 to 85. So simple, you just search or click on the items photos and add to cart from different stores and check out in one go,” said Gonzalez, who also serves as the company’s CEO.

“We are also excited about our new feature as we are the first in the country to make mall shopping easier with the ‘Shop by Mall’ feature where you can easily shop from your favorite malls and restaurants and get everything delivered together and save on delivery fees,” she enthused.

With a single click, Gonzalez said users we can do their grocery shopping and hopping in S&R, Landmark, The Marketplace, All Day, Shopwise, and Farmer’s Market, just to name a few.

“For days where they don’t feel like cooking, or they got home late, we have all the top brands and favorite restaurants in town. Moms can also have more time as we deliver everything from toys, school and office supplies, home and kitchen, and all basic appliances. Dads also love us for our gadgets and hardware stores. They can easily get everything from a new Macbook or iPad, SD cards, power bank, or basic tools they need,” she said.