Speedtest Q1 report: Smart is best mobile operator, Caloocan has fastest speed

A new report from Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence has revealed that Smart Communications was the fastest mobile operator among top providers in Philippines in the first quarter of 2022 with a median download speed of 24.07 Mbps.

As for latency, which measures the delay in the transfer of data, Smart had the lowest latency at 19 ms.

In measuring the consistency of each operator’s performance, Ookla found that Globe had the highest consistency score, with 79.4% of results showing at least a 5 Mbps minimum download speed and 1 Mbps minimum upload speed.

Looking only at tests taken on a 5G connection, Smart had the fastest median download 2022 at 200.43 Mbps. The bars shown in the chart are 95% confidence intervals, which represent the range of values in which the true median is likely to be.

An analysis of performance on some of the fastest phones in Philippines found that there was no statistical winner during Q1 2022.

As for the performance of major cell phone manufacturers, the report found that devices from Apple had the fastest median download speed at 32.84 Mbps.

Caloocan showed the fastest median mobile download speed among Philippines’s most populous cities at 25.71 Mbps.