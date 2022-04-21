All-new Honda HR-V debuts in PH with VTEC turbo engine and Honda Sensing

The all-new Honda HR-V recently made its local debut carrying upgrades that reflect the identity of a subcompact crossover.

Globally, Honda sold 3.5 million HR-V units as of December 2021, and in the Philippines, its predecessor attained sales of more than 7,000 units since it came out in 2015.

Upfront, the subcompact crossover flaunts its newly shaped headlights and foglamps that houses standard LEDs with turn light signals, auto on/off function, and features Daytime Running Lights (DRLs).

For the grille, the all-new HR-V V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing is fitted with a mesh type grille, while the base S CVT Honda Sensing comes with a black bar type grille. One notable design cue on the range-topping V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing is the sport type bumper with the Amp Up Line design, giving the vehicle that added character.

Going over the side, Honda’s latest crossover features a sharp body line along with a coupe-like profile which was achieved through its sloping roofline and rear door handles that are well-integrated into the C-pillar.

Both variants come with a shark fin antenna and 17-inch alloys wrapped 215/60 tires, the difference between the two rims is that the range-topping V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing has a gray finish while the base S CVT Honda Sensing is treated with a black and silver color scheme. Lastly, the side is then topped off with a good amount of black cladding for that added sportiness.

One of the most striking design cues of the all-new HR-V can be found at the rear, specifically, its LED Tail Light Bar which elevate the premium and sporty vibes of the exterior. Both trims have contrasting rear bumpers, while a dual tailpipe layout with finishers is available on the V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing variant.

For its interiors, the HR-V features an 8-inch touchscreen display audio paired with a 6-speaker sound system. The infotainment system supports various multimedia functions such as Apple CarPlay and Android Auto which gives the driver access to several apps.

Other creature comforts include a one push start system, steering wheel-mounted audio controls, and single-zone automatic climate control with rear air vents and the new air diffusion system which evenly distributes the natural breeze to all occupants throughout the cabin.

Also, for better convenience, both trims of the all-new Honda HR-V come standard with a remote engine start function, allowing the driver to start the engine with just a press of a button from the key fob.

Leather upholstery is exclusive on the V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing, whereas the base S CVT Honda Sensing gets fabric seats. As for the instrument cluster where important vehicle details are projected, the V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing features a 7-inch digital display while the S CVT Honda Sensing comes with a 4.2-inch digital display.

Like other Honda vehicles, the all-new Honda HR-V also boasts its flexible interior space. Cargo loading is made more fun and easier all thanks to its ULT seats which are composed of three adjustable modes:

Utility Mode — The two rear seats can be folded to increase cargo space, demonstrating Honda’s signature fold-flat flexibility at the rear.

Long Mode — Folding front and rear seats for a lengthy space.

Tall Mode — Honda’s unique versatility is shown in the tip-up rear seats for more vertical space. This feature is an HR-V exclusive in its segment.

The Philippine-spec all-new Honda HR-V will have two engine options. Namely, a 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine for the base S CVT Honda Sensing, producing 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque. While the V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing variant, on the other hand, features a 1.5-liter VTEC Turbo engine, making it the first-ever turbo-powered HR-V.

The engine puts out a mighty 177 PS and 240 Nm of torque. Both mills are then paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) for an efficient and refined driving experience

Notably, the three distinct driving modes of the all-new HR-V are able to adjust its driving characteristics depending on the driver’s needs.

Econ Mode – optimizing the operation of the engine to align with driving style to maximize fuel efficiency.

Normal Mode – used for general and daily driving.

Sport Mode (V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing only) – the car’s engine accelerates more readily for more fun and enjoyment when driving.

The all-new HR-V comes standard with Honda Sensing, and making it among HCPI’s Honda Sensing line of vehicles. This provides comprehensive protection for drivers and passengers by giving warnings and automatically taking actions to reduce the risk of accidents. The following safety features include:

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low-Speed Follow (LSF)

Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS)

Road Departure Mitigation System with Lane Departure Warning (RDM with LDW)

Auto High-Beam (AHB)

Lead Car Departure Notification System (LCDN)



Like the 11th generation Civic, the all-new Honda HR-V also features the new Honda Sensing system which uses a camera with a wider field of view combined with improved software. The updated safety tech achieves better vehicle, motorcycle, bicycle, pedestrian, and road marking recognition.

Aside from its state-of-the-art safety features the all-new HR-V also comes standard with smart keyless entry, security alarm and immobilizer, All Passenger seatbelt reminder, front and side airbags, speed-sensing door locks, ISOFIX child seat anchors, rear seat reminder, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Hill Descent Control (HDC), which is new for the all-new HR-V, Hill-Start Assist (HSA), and many more.

Moreover, the all-new HR-V now supports the G-force Control (G-CON) body structure which enhances impact absorption for the added protection of passengers in the event a collision occurs.

The all-new Honda HR-V is now available at all 37 Honda Cars dealerships nationwide and comes in four colors:

Ignite Red Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Premium Opal White Silver Pearl (New color; V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing only)

Meteoroid Gray Metallic

Pricing starts at P1,250,000 for the HR-V S CVT Honda Sensing, while the range-topping V Turbo CVT Honda Sensing retails at P1,598,000.