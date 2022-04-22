ABS-CBN, Globe units to launch ‘tradigital’ entertainment channel in May

Digital content provider ABS-CBN have teamed up with Globe Telecom subsidiaries Kroma and 917Ventures to introduce “tradigital” viewing to Filipinos through PIE, which is said to be the country’s first real-time and multi-screen interactive channel that will officially launch in May 2022.

PIE or Pinoy Interactive Entertainment offers Filipinos a digital upgrade to their traditional media consumption habits by allowing them to watch TV shows, join all-day contests, build following, and even steer the storyline of a teleserye across multiple screens including TV sets, laptops, desktops, and mobile devices.

On PIE, those in the audience are not just viewers but a well-engaged community that plays an active role in storytelling, game shows, and talk shows.

“Filipinos are very social. We love hanging out with our friends, doing activities together, and simply having fun together. But this kind of connection is something we abruptly lost at the onset of the pandemic. Filipinos long for collective fun, and PIE hopes to fill that gap,” said Kroma Entertainment CEO Ian Monsod.

PIE is bringing back the classic game show “Pera o Bayong” that takes on a new level with an interactive format and prizes given away every hour to viewers at home.

It is also introducing the country’s first interactive teleserye “UZI,” and reality show “Palong Follow,” where viewers will work together to find the Philippines’ next big digital content creator.

The channel also has a roster of new shows that will invite viewers to take part and own: “Ekstra Ordinaryo,” “Bida Body Part” and “Playlist Natin.”

“Our goal as a company is to continue bringing pioneering digital solutions to Filipinos especially as the pandemic lingers. This time, with PIE, we want to bring our kababayans an entertainment experience they can share. We want Filipinos to have a new way to enjoy and celebrate everyday wins to help uplift them despite their daily battles. We want them to feel like we are still together even while physically apart,” said Vince Yamat, managing director of 917Ventures.

ABS-CBN chief operating officer for broadcast Cory Vidanes said the company’s venture into PIE is testament to their organization’s digital pivot.

“ABS-CBN is committed to bringing innovative content to as many Filipinos as possible, and in recent years, we have been engaging audiences more through a stronger digital presence and collaboration with various groups. Our partnership with PIE is a significant step in that direction and we’re looking forward to engaging with Kapamilyas in a whole new way,” said Vidanes.

Test broadcast of PIE has begun this month and will also be available 21/7 via YouTube. It will be accessible to some 11 million households with digital TV boxes in Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Zamboanga, Naga, Baguio and nearby provinces and to 85 million digitally-connected Filipinos this May 2022. To find PIE, viewers may rescan their digiboxes.