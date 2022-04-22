NPC launches online system for data breach notification reporting

The National Privacy Commission (NPC) held on Wednesday, April 20, the virtual launch of the Data Breach Notification Management System (DBNMS), which facilitates easy tracking and faster submission of Personal Data Breach Notifications and Annual Security Incident Reports.

The DBNMS is a standardized and automated system, making it easier for personal information controllers (PICs) to submit Personal Data Breach Notification as required by NPC Circular No. 16-03 and Annual Security Incident Reports.

The DBNMS addresses the limitations of manual submission and processing, as well as increases public transparency by allowing PICs to access pertinent and real-time information on their data breach notification.

Privacy commissioner John Henry D. Naga told more than 800 event participants from both the public and private sector that the DBNMS is part of the NPC’s efforts to develop new and digitized ways to better serve the Filipinos.

A PIC, including those with multiple branches or offices, can only have one account in the DBNMS. If the PIC has other related companies or entities, each company or entity must register in the system under separate accounts. The company or entity is responsible for maintaining and submitting its reporting requirements to the NPC.

With the launch of the DBNMS, the NPC will no longer accept Breach Notification and Annual Security Incident Report submissions except through the DBMNS online platform.

Thus, submissions through email, personal filing, ordinary mail, licensed courier service, and any other mode of physical submission shall not be considered as valid.