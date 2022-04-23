60% of workers in Asia-Pacific collaborating with bots for work: IDC

According to the latest report of research firm IDC, 60% of employees are collaborating with bots for work, proving that automation is becoming more embedded in day-to-day work.

Image from Freepik.com

The report said automation is changing how employees approach work and there is a stronger need for organizations to accelerate their automation strategies and deployment plans.

“The pandemic has altered the landscape of work models, impacting businesses of all shapes and sizes. With organizations thinking about the required changes they must implement to fit in the new normal, expediting digitalization efforts, bringing more IT agility, and automation empowerment to the business users have emerged as vital business requirements,” said Dr. Lily Phan, research director for Future of Work at IDC Asia-Pacific.

While one of the greatest worries of automation has been around the employees’ perception of losing their jobs to automation, the IDC survey revealed that employees in APeJ see a positive impact of automation on their jobs – they feel the workforce will be reskilled or retrained to work with automated tools and employees can focus on higher-value tasks.

Furthermore, the IDC survey also revealed that APeJ employees recognize the need for relevant learning and reskilling efforts, which are pivotal to being future-ready together with having the digital skill requirements essential for their career growth. Over one-third of employees across the Asia Pacific prefer specialized technology providers as their digital skill trainers.