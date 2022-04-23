BPO industry stalwart Jojo Uligan passes away at 50

Joselito “Jojo” Uligan, a leading figure in the local BPO industry and president of the Contact Center Association of the Philippines (CCAP) for the last 19 years, died on Friday, April 22, at the age of 50. The cause of his death was not disclosed.

Jojo Uligan (May 21, 1971 – April 22, 2022)

Photo from ccap.ph

His employer Alorica, where he served as division vice president, confirmed his passing, calling him “an incredible leader who embraced Alorica’s Core Values and inspired his teams to achieve excellence for our customers.”

“As the CCAP President, he also played the important role of helping to pave the way for our industry here in the Philippines. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones. Jojo will be truly missed, but always remembered. Our hearts are broken, but we will do our best to carry on together as one Alorica family in his honor and memory,” the company said in a statement.

CCAP also issued a statement expressing sadness on the death of its long-time president and co-founder.

“Jojo will be remembered as one of the founding fathers of the Center Association of the Philippines established twenty years ago, an organization that Jojo proudly proclaimed, ‘my life’,” it said.

“The formation of CCAP has aided the transformation of a then young IT-BPM industry into one of the leading economic drivers of the Philippines that, over the years have touched the lives of millions of industry professionals — past and present. His tireless efforts have immensely contributed to the elevation of the Philippines into a global powerhouse in the business processes management space.

“The CCAP family and the entire IT-BPM industry join in deep prayer for Jojo’s eternal repose and remembrance for his selfless devotion and service to the industry that he loved with all his heart,” the group added.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) posted on its official Facebook page that Uligan will always “be remembered as one of the pillars and pioneers of the IT-BPM industry.

Aside from Alorica and CCAP, Uligan also served as chief operating officer of Curo Teknika, a subsidiary of ePLDT providing managed IT services.