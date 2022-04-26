Motorola’s new flagship comes with camera, battery upgrades

Motorola Mobility LLC (Motorola), a subsidiary of technology company Lenovo, has upgraded its premium-level smartphone portfolio with the new Motorola Edge 30 Pro.

The new device caters to the highly-demanded features sought after by today’s generation: capable cameras, long-lasting battery, a wide screen with high refresh rate, and elevated processing performance.

Motorola guarantees that the Motorola Edge 30 Pro will be able to meet these demands, which are also the usual factors that customers take into consideration when scouting for a new device.

Amid rising specification and feature requirements of games and productivity applications, Motorola says that the new premium Edge device will be able to keep up and will not require an immediate upgrade.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro joins the league of smartphones equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, and the Realme GT 2 Pro.

The 4-nanometer (nm) 5G platform enables devices to capture up to 8K ultra high definition (UHD) videos, use faster artificial intelligence (AI) processing, deliver faster graphics rendering, and connect faster to 5G connectivity.

Aside from 8K at 30 frames-per-second (FPS) recording, the smartphone can also shoot 4K at 30FPS and 3.2K at 60FPS with its triple-rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel (MP) main camera sensor with multi-directional phase detection autofocus (PDAF), a 50MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The large capacity 256-gigabyte (GB) internal storage is complemented with UFS 3.1 technology, a standard for flagship and select midrange smartphones that offers faster read and write speeds, and 12GB of LPDDR5 memory.

“Thanks to the Motorola edge 30 pro’s advanced hardware and powerful software, high-resolution viewing is also just the beginning,” the company said in a statement.

Other features of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro include a 6.7-inch screen with 144Hz refresh rate, pure Android 12 (Snow Cone) operating system (OS), a 60MP front-facing camera with 4K at 30FPS recording capacity, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro also comes with a larger 300-milliampere/hour (mAh) battery to 4,800mAh, now with faster 68-watts (W) fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

The Motorola Edge 30 Pro is already under a pre-order period via Motorola kiosks in SM Megamall and SM North Edsa, retailing for P34,995 with freebies totaling P23,000.