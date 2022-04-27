MultiSys launches online store builder for MSMEs, entrepreneurs

Recognizing the continuing challenge of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in digitalizing their businesses amid the pandemic, local software firm Multisys Technologies Corporation has introduced an online store builder called Multistore, which entrepreneurs can use to start their own digital journey.

Image from Multisys Technologies

Multistore is an end-to-end online store for food and beverages, retail, groceries and market, and other services with door-to-door delivery and e-payment features.

It is a product of integrating three MultiSys flagship platforms, namely Deliverybox, which supports pick-up, delivery, and scheduled delivery services; Paybox, which enables cash-on-delivery (COD), e-wallets, and bank payments; and Storebox, which allows for marketplace and digital store management.

Multistore equips MSMEs, restaurateurs, suppliers of commercial and raw goods, and even large-scale enterprises to have their own online store, as well as run and oversee their business operations, anytime and anywhere, in one portal — from product management, to delivery and logistics services, content management and marketing, customer support, procurement management and inventory tracking, to name a few.

Apart from presenting an all-around online retailing and e-commerce marketplace, Multistore also provides forecasting metrics, live data trends, comparative reports, notifications and order tracking, collection and analytics dashboard in customizable timelines.

Various payment options, including credit/debit, online banking, e-wallets, and cash payment options, as well as flexible shipping options of leading logistics providers and delivery channels, are also in the platform for quality customer experience and convenience.

“Today, business resiliency translates to being able to adopt and maximize available technologies to continue operations. We have developed Multistore so that entrepreneurs, especially those who feel financially and conceptually overwhelmed by technologies, are equipped and empowered to tap new markets in the digital realm, and run their business and reach their customers in one comprehensive, seamless platform,” said MultiSys CEO and founder David Almirol.

The company said Multistore will be a key component of PLDT Enterprise’s BEYOND FIBER offering as one of its newest “Curated Digital Solutions” to enable MSME growth through a comprehensive e-commerce platform.