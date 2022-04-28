GXR sets its sights on rising PH esports market

International esports gaming organization Galaxy Racer (GXR) plans to tap the local gaming industry by forging a partnership with a local talent management agency and expanding into grassroots collegiate esports leagues and programs.

Earlier this month, GXR kickstarted Pakistan’s “first-ever professional esports league” and named Alisa Jacobs, co-founder of a woman-led gaming lifestyle company called Queens Gaming Collective, to become its chief strategy officer.

At home, GXR will be forming a strategic partnership with Tyronne Escalante Artist Management (TEAM) as part of its investments revolving around six business verticals – content production, gaming and esports events, content creators, esports teams, limited-edition merchandise, and a music record label.

Specifically, TEAM and GXR will be mutually supporting a roster of content creators with the former handling acting and training sessions, and the latter taking care of each talent’s digital presence and interactions with fans.

To date, GXR manages more than 100 content creators worldwide with a total of 500 million followers and garnering an average of 2.5 billion monthly views.

“The Philippines is a key market for our growth in Southeast Asia, driven by the explosive growth in the number of content creators and viewers in the market. These content creators hold a significant amount of influence over their followers and they are constantly exploring new content genres to provide fresh and exciting content to their followers,” said Galaxy Racer Southeast Asia CEO Mitch Esguerra.

GXR eyes the new 60 million digital consumers from Southeast Asia who joined the internet economy since the start of the pandemic, and highlights that 68% of Filipinos internet make at least one purchase online.

Through its collegiate esports expansion plans, GXR will be dangling scholarship opportunities to student-athletes through grassroots-level gaming leagues and programs.

“As the esports industry and ecosystem is continuously growing, we are more than excited to have partners that prioritize initiatives to develop talents and provide opportunities that would create a positive impact on all facets of the industry and the community including collegiate esports. This outlook and commitment would definitely position Galaxy Racer to lead for the coming years,” added Marcia Guillermo, country manager of Galaxy Racer Philippines.

The company is also set to release its GXR Limited and GXR Records merchandise and music record label respectively.