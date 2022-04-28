Local tech firm Radenta shares tips on how to transition to hybrid work setup

The future of work is now, and hybrid is here to stay. If there is one thing that the pandemic has taught everyone, it is that disruptions will always occur. Some companies may have had the digital infrastructure to deal with these sudden changes, but some were caught completely unprepared.

Radenta Technologies shares tips on how its very own Human Empowerment Equals Happy Employees or HEMP and the popular Microsoft Office 365 Business Basic can make the transition to a hybrid work arrangement seamless and efficient.

1. Make available an easy-to-use and easy-to-access communication tool for all, working on-site or remote.

Microsoft Office 365 Business Basic connects people using Microsoft Teams. It facilitates online meetings and video conferencing for up to a total mix of internal and external 1,000 participants with features such as breakout rooms, attendance reports, spotlight and many more.

2. Use a simple, compatible, and easy to install solution.

Microsoft Office 365 Business Basic is compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and the two most recent versions of macOS. All languages included. It includes online use of all up-to-date Office 365 applications like Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, and Outlook. No installations required.

3. Look for a digital solution that performs multiple tasks.

Microsoft Teams is more than a conferencing tool. It enables businesses to perform collaborative and administrative tasks remotely with features like real-time document collaboration within the app, webinar capabilities, Microsoft Whiteboard, Tasks, Lists, Shifts, Approvals and many more.

4. Use the cloud to store data for ease of use and security.

OneDrive is a cloud-based document library that integrates with Microsoft Office. It stores and shares files with up to 1 TB of cloud storage per user that are easily accessed using a simple Web browser.

5. Tap digital platforms that support HR and employee engagement.

HEMP features Employee Accounting, a secure company policies and employee file that can track leaves and holidays and monitor staff expenses and reimbursements.

Another feature, Staff Hub, provides a mobile phone interface that can display e-Payslips as well as the status of application and approval of requests for leaves, overtime, or offset. It offers clock in/out capability.

6. Track employee performance anytime.

HEMP Performance Assist can provide an automated timesheet ready for customer billing as well as a page for performance insight with configurable Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to set staff goals and targets.

7. Make data security a priority.

Microsoft Office 365 Business Basic provides Controls for Security that backs up and protects files. Users can recover files caused by accidental delete or malicious attacks. Administrators can manage security policies to keep information safe such as granting access to ensure files are only available to intended parties.

HEMP comes with cloud data storage with encryption capabilities protecting client data from unauthorized access. Automated back-up facilities are present to mitigate data loss due to accidental access and computer failures.

With the right tools, any business, no matter the size, can thrive under any work scenario.

Let Radenta guide you in choosing the best fit for your needs. Call 0919-085-8241, email [email protected] or visit https://www.facebook.com/radentatechnologies.