Maria Ozawa returns to PH to launch online casino portal

After being out of the Philippines over the last two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic, former Japanese adult actress Maria Ozawa returned to the country last Friday, April 22, to formally launch her latest project at Okada Manila.

Maria Ozawa being interviewed by the media during the launch at Okada Manila

Ozawa partnered with online casino operator M88 Mansion for her new initiative called Maria’s Room, a dedicated online gaming portal designed exclusively for her.

It offers online casino games recommended by Maria Ozawa herself from top gaming providers such as Pragmatic Play, Microgaming, Sexy Gaming, CQ9, and more.

Ozawa talked about the exciting partnership during a media launch entitled “One Night Only: Live in Manila.”

“As we officially launch Maria’s Room to the public, I want to express how grateful I am for the continuous support, confidence, and trust I receive from one of Asia’s most recognizable and most established online casinos– M88 Mansion. It was my first time partnering with a gaming company, and I am truly thrilled with Maria’s Room as it presents my personality in a new light. It definitely mirrors my fun side,” Ozawa shared.

According to M88 Mansion creative director Carlos Lopez, Maria’s Room has displayed significant success since its soft launch in February and continues to grow in all the target markets of M88 Mansion in the Southeast Asian region.

“On behalf of M88 Mansion and together with our celebrity partner, Maria Ozawa, we would like to thank our dear audience for the good reception and overwhelming support. May they continuously be with us as we grow the business and do more projects with Maria,” said Lopez.

Maria’s Room offers games for players, including “Bikini Party” with sexy ladies playing beach volleyball, “Football Baby,” where they can play soccer, and “Ladies Nite 2 Turn Wild”, a video slot where they can party the night away.

In addition, the platform also features exclusive videos and a photo gallery of Ozawa. Players can also receive a shoutout from the Japanese model and film actress herself.

Apart from the official launch of Maria’s Room, M88 Mansion also introduced the Maria’s Room exclusive workout kits for its followers, which were inspired by Ozawa being a health and fitness enthusiast, as seen in her special segment called “Monday Mornings with Maria” on Facebook and her Youtube channel.