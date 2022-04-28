Online series based on ‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ to debut on May

The Pokémon Company has announced the three-episode online animated series based on Pokémon Legends: Arceus, [Pokémon Hisuian Snow].

[Pokémon Hisuian Snow] is an original story that takes place in the Hisui region. Episode 1 is slated to be released on the official Pokémon YouTube channel on Wednesday, May 18. [Pokémon Hisuian Snow] is a story of an age long ago when there was still a divide between people and Pokémon. In the first episode, aboard a boat bound for the Hisui region, [Akio] reminisces about the first time his father brought him there. [Akio]’s father taught him when he was a child, “people and Pokémon cannot live together.” But then, [Akio] met a single Hisuian Zorua in a snow-covered forest.

Can people and Pokémon really not coexist?

As one of the main characters, [Akio] is a mild-mannered young man, studying to become a doctor. He heads to the Hisui region in search of medicinal herbs.

As a child, he visited the Hisui region once, brought there by his father. The young [Akio] has an adventurous and mischievous side to him. Voice actors Koki Uchiyama and Rie Kugimiya lend their voices to [Akio].

Another character to watch is Zorua (Hisuian Form), the Spiteful Fox Pokémon that lives in the Hisui region. It is said that the lingering souls of Zorua that were chased out of their homeland and perished are reborn in this form through the power of their malice toward humans and Pokémon.

Also introduced in the episode is Akio’s father, a woodworker. He originally lived in a different region, but recently moved to the Hisui region to procure materials. He came to fear Pokémon after a certain incident. Rikiya Koyama is the voice actor behind Akio’s father.

[Pokémon Hisuian Snow] is under the direction of Ken Yamamoto and written for the screen by Taku Kishimoto. The animation is created by Wit Studio.

All first three episodes will be released this May.