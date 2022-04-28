VST ECS intensifies security portfolio with CyberArk

Tech distributor VST ECS Phils. Inc., has joined the CyberArk Partner Network to intensify its portfolio of security solutions.

CyberArk offers the most comprehensive Identity Security Platform to secure and protect human and machine identities. Centered on privileged access management, the CyberArk Identity Security Platform provides customers with a unified and holistic approach to securing access for any users, across any type of application or system, from any environment, using any device.

CyberArk’s solutions enable:

Secure Privileged Access

According to industry analysts, 80% of security breaches are due to compromised privilege credentials. With CyberArk you can isolate and stop privilege attacks before they can do harm. Your users get native access to everything they need and you get peace of mind knowing your critical assets are safe. CyberArk Privileged Access Management solutions address a wide range of use cases to secure privileged credentials and secrets wherever they exist: on-premises, in the cloud, and anywhere in between.

Access to Business Resources

Identity is the new battleground for security. A strong passwordless experience gives users seamless access – while AI ensures that threats are kept out. Empower your workforce and customers with easy, secure access across any device, anywhere, at just the right time. CyberArk Workforce Identity and Customer Identity solutions continuously monitor behavioral signals to make sure your users are who they say they are.

Secure DevOps

Application and automation tools are essential to innovation. Problem is, they’re a popular target for sophisticated cyberattacks. With CyberArk, you can help ensure security across DevOps pipeline — without sacrificing business agility. CyberArk Secrets Management solutions enable applications and automation tools to securely access sensitive resources at scale – without burdening your developers. With the right tools and strategy, security teams can partner with developers to establish agile, secure and productive supply chains and dev environments.

“During the pandemic, businesses were forced to embrace digital technologies and increase online presence for continuity and resilience. However, as more devices access corporate networks from multiple locations and environments, organizations have become more vulnerable to security breaches and cyberattacks. This digital rush has increased possible attack surfaces and exposed vulnerabilities. Cybercriminals continue to innovate and are now using machine learning to infiltrate corporate networks. As threats continue to evolve, organizations need to rethink their security and risk strategies,” said Jimmy Go, president and CEO, VSTECS Phils. Inc.

“Now that Identity Security is a major priority, our appointment as the country distributor of CyberArk comes at the right time. With CyberArk’s complete suite of identity security portfolio, organizations can be more confident to embrace digital transformation without compromising the security aspect of their businesses. There is a high demand now for identity security solutions, and I am confident that our partnership will bring more opportunities for our channel partners.”

“A major proportion of breaches happen due to the compromise of identities and abuse of privileged credentials. Most attacks often start with credential theft via phishing and other common hacking techniques. It is thus important for organizations in the Philippines to recognize that identity is the new perimeter. In this new environment, identity security is critical, as it can be used to empower workers and customers with easy, secure access to apps and resources from any device they use, from any location they are at, and at just the right time when they need them. With the appointment of VSTECS Phils. Inc, we look forward to bringing our identity security solutions to more organizations in the country,” said Teck Wee Lim, head of Asean at CyberArk.