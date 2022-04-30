DICT launches awareness program on emerging technologies

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) officially launched Tech Trends, an awareness program on disruptive innovations and emerging technologies on Thursday, April 28.

DICT acting secretary Emmanuel “Manny” Caintic, undersecretary for Digital Philippines Maria Victoria Castro, and ICT Industry Development Bureau (IIDB) director Emmy Lou Delfin led the launch of the initiative in a virtual event.

In his keynote speech, Caintic discussed the importance of establishing platforms of information exchange such as Tech Trends to help raise awareness and encourage discussions on the development of the ICT industry.

“For this year, I would like to commend the IIDB for coming up with a project that aims to offer the public free and accessible sources of information, inspiration, and encouragement to participate in the ICT industry events through the conduct of a regular webinar series called Tech Trends,” Caintic stated.

“This project is especially designed for self-driven and motivated individuals and teams who are interested to know about innovations and emerging ICTs. We are eager to provide you with relevant knowledge and skills to prepare you for jobs and opportunities in the Philippine ICT industry,” he added.

The Tech Trends project is comprised of seven tracks that participants can choose from, namely: Data Analytics, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing, and the Gig Economy.

The launching included a presentation by Nicole Scoble-Williams, a partner and Asia Pacific Future of Work Leader for Deloitte. She discussed the current global technological situation as well as the future of work post-pandemic — including technological trends in relevant regions, humanizing the future of work, and the strategical advantages of flexible work arrangements.

“Echoing Secretary Caintic’s words, individuals and organizations need to constantly gain an understanding of such technological disruptions, trends, challenges, and opportunities so that they can make better decisions for their careers, businesses, and institutions. With this, we will continue to develop programs such as Tech Trends, to provide opportunities for you to improve your technical skills and knowledge, and maximize your potential in the field,” Delfin said.

The DICT’s partners — Asia IoT Business Platform (AIBP), Analytics Association of the Philippines (AAP), Microsoft, Women in Blockchain, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Payoneer, Senti Ai, and Digital Pilipinas, National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP), Philippine Society of IT Educators (PSITE), Chief Information Officers Forum Foundation Inc. (CIOFF), Chief Information Officers Forum, Inc. (CIOF), and Filipina Homebased Moms (FHMoms) — also delivered their messages of support, highlighting how the program can help achieve the goals of their respective organizations.