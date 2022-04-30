REVIEW | Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop

The Slim 7i Pro is built for the new hybrid worker and can keep up with almost any resource-demanding task users can throw at it.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro is a midrange ultra-portable laptop introduced after the Yoga Slim 7. The “i” stands for Intel and the “Pro” pertains to its taller 16:10 display and does not mean it is clocking higher in performance.

Although the AMD version of the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro has better battery performance, the device shines when playing games or rendering videos thanks to sheer processor strength.

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro does not offer new elements in terms of design and aesthetics. The ergonomics are straightforward and simple, unlike the Asus units with a variety of secondary touch displays and hinge gimmicks, or the MSI powerhouses that incorporate RGB lightings and dragon-inspired chassis.

The device that Newsbytes.PH reviewed is in a Slate Grey color and weighs approximately 1.3kg. The overall build is solid, the backlit keyboard is comfortable to use and “clicky”, the glass touchpad feels much smoother than its plastic counterparts, and the form factor is easily carried on one hand and not bulky at all.

Despite the tough aluminum chassis, there is still room for improvement since its 180-degree hinge moves slightly when picked up quickly.

On the left side there are two USB-Type C ports and on the right is a single USB-A 3.2 Gen 1, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the power button. The port situation is kept minimal, so the connectivity and convenience take a hit for what is supposed to be a productivity workhorse.

The keyboard also features two intensities for its backlight, and can be toggled to Auto mode which switches the backlight on when the camera detects poorly lit environments.

The 14-inch 2.9K organic light-emitting diode (OLED) display has a refresh rate of 90Hz and is optimized for scrolling through office documents and viewing content.

The 16:10 aspect ratio gives the user a taller display which looks well during browser and page viewing, making it an ideal feature for productivity tasks.

The screen feels more immersive since the bottom bezel at 9.83 millimeters (mm) raises the screen while the top bezel and side bezels measure 4.95mm and 2.62mm respectively.

The OLED screen is also enhanced by the high dynamic range (HDR) of Dolby Vision, matched perfectly with Harman stereo speakers for multimedia entertainment.

In outdoor scenarios with sufficient lighting, the Yoga Slim 7i Pro struggles slightly. When indoors, the 388 nits of brightness perform more than enough.

Powering the Yoga Slim 7i Pro is the 11th generation Intel Core i7-11370H clocking at 3.30 gigahertz (GHz), able to meet increased productivity demands, creativity workloads, and gaming requirements.

During the entire period of testing, the device showed no signs of slowing down of stuttering, even when operating with multiple tabs, livestreaming, moderate to heavy gaming, and video rendering.

However, the battery life can leave users wanting more. When unplugged, the 61-watt hour (WHr) battery lasts up to 7 hours on medium brightness, which is barely enough for a full day’s work with no power to spare.

That is why users who are eyeing the performance-to-cost ratio of the Yoga Slim 7i Pro but seeks a longer battery would be better off with the AMD version.

Conclusion

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Pro is a clean-cut and high-performance ultra-portable that can take on the needs of the modern worker, coupled with punchy visuals, decent battery life, and straightforward ergonomics. With all its features and functionality, this laptop zooms past other devices in its price segment despite its uninspired look.