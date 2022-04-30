Toyota PH rolls out all-new 7-seater Veloz

Carmaker Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) has reintroduced the all-new Veloz as its newest sub-compact SUV in the country.

Now bearing its own standalone nameplate, the all-new Veloz was unveiled on Friday, April 29, in Taguig City, and participated in by its dealerships across the country that hosted the simultaneous reveal for their customers in their respective showrooms.

“The arrival of the all-new Veloz is very timely. With the reopening of the economy, and destinations all over the country already welcoming travelers, it is Toyota’s goal to address the ever-growing need of Filipinos to move together with thrill and joy. And so we introduce this new sub-compact SUV perfect for families and friends seeking to discover new adventures,” said TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto during the launch event also livestreamed for online audiences.

The all-new Veloz comes in two variants and is now available through all of Toyota’s 72 dealers nationwide, starting at P1,185,000 for the 1.5 G CVT and P1,225,000 for the 1.5 V CVT.

Both the 1.5 V and 1.5 G variants come with a 4-cylinder, dual VVT-i gasoline engine and are available in CVT transmission with three drive modes — Normal, Eco, and Sport.

On the outside, its new sleek design is fronted by a modern-looking front grille accented by split-type LED headlamps with sequential turn signals. Complementing this is an equally commanding rear with LED line guide back door garnish.

It also comes with outside rear-view mirrors with auto fold and welcome lamp features, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Exclusive to the Philippine build of the all-new Veloz is the overfender to accentuate its SUV design.

The keyless Smart Entry and Push Start System features makes the ride intuitive, convenient, and suited for the on-the-go profile of the all-new Veloz’ target customers.

Inside the vehicle, passengers are welcomed by an ambient lighting that complements the overall feel of the interior, accented by fabric and synthetic leather seat materials.

The 7-inch TFT Multi-Information Display rests perfectly on the dashboard along with the 9-inch multimedia display (8-inch for G CVT) equipped with Apple Carplay and Android Auto for seamless mobile connectivity and controls. Power will not be a problem during long drives as the all-new Veloz also has wireless smartphone charging capability.

The all-new Veloz also comes with a whole new level of safety with the V CVT variant being the latest to be equipped with useful Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) features.

Road trips and long drives are now safer with Pre-Collision System, Automatic High Beam, and Lane Departure Alert — all added on top of other standard and advanced safety features like the panoramic view monitor and rear cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, hill start assist control, six SRS airbags aided by other instinctive driving features like the electronic parking brake with auto hold.

The Veloz is available in Dark Red Mica Metallic, Black Metallic 1, Purplish Silver Mica Metallic and Platinum White Pearl Mica.