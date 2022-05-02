Gov’t says it is fast-tracking establishment of SpaceX in PH

During a trade meeting in the US, Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) secretary Ramon Lopez reaffirmed the Philippine government’s support for the establishment of SpaceX in the country.

Photo shows DTI secretary Ramon Lopez with SpaceX government affairs senior manager Rebecca Hunter

Photo from DTI

SpaceX is setting up a business entity that will provide Internet service through low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites and is targeting to launch the first gateway for their satellites before June 30.

In a meeting with SpaceX government affairs senior manager Rebecca Hunter on April 20, Lopez narrated the reforms and other measures undertaken by government to entice more foreign investors in industries that have been liberalized, allowing more foreign players in the country.

Lopez discussed more details on the Public Service Act (PSA), which paved the way for the company’s registration as a 100% foreign-owned business, and expressed DTI’s assistance in following up its pending applications.

On the part of SpaceX, Hunter provided updates on the progress of their investment that will make the Philippines the first location of SpaceX in Southeast Asia. Asia.

According to her, the company has started the process of registration and securing permits from the respective government agencies.

During the meeting, Board of Investments managing head and DTI undersecretary Ceferino Rodolfo provided information on the incentives under Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE), including information on the benefits of BOI registration. They were joined by Neda undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon, PTIC-WDC commercial counselor Kenneth Yap, and PTIC-NY Commercial consul Benedict Uy to address the concerns of SpaceX and assure them of the continuity of government support to investors and political stability despite the forthcoming election.

SpaceX first met with the Philippine government in April 2021 to discuss its investment plans and has since been in close coordination with the BOI, Philippine Trade and Investment Center (PTIC)-New York, and other government agencies to facilitate the issuance of the necessary permits and certificates.