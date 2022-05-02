‘Tears of Themis’ opens Khaimit ruins to players

Romance detective title Tears of Themis, developed and published by Mihoyo, has officially launched the limited-time event “Secrets of the Tomb” just in time with Artem’s birthday.

Artem is one of the four main leads in the game, and the Mihoyo team picked WouldULike in Eastwood Mall to hold a localized Tears of Themis birthday-themed café between April 25-29.

The update was officially released on April 29 and will be rewarding players with an event-limited commemorative badge, new R cards of the male leads, a limited invitation, and daily log-in freebies.

Tears of Themis will be bringing players from the fictitious city of Stellis where they embarked on the game’s story as a rookie attorney, to the land of golden sands – the mysterious Khaimit ruins.

During the event period, Main Story and Side Story tasks will be available in different stages, and players can consume Exploration Energy to gain Exploration Points and EXP needed to upgrade rank and abilities.

While venturing further into the tomb, players can also take on Artifact tasks at each Exploration Rank, or from the Rubis Museum’s curator to unlock the Roaring Sands commemorative Badge and Desert Road limited invitation.

The event-limited SSR cards available will include Luke “Overflowing Thoughts,” Artem “Echoes Ablaze,” Vyn “Flickering Moonlight,” and Marius “Dimly Lit”.

The in-game Cosmetics Shop will also be offering discounted “Sandstorm” outfits and backgrounds for each lead, while a namecard and background will be obtainable through “Oasis Reveries” after the update.