Vivo’s new sub-P6,000 budget phone gets larger battery and screen

Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd. (Vivo) has introduced a new budget-priced smartphone in the Philippine market that boasts a large 5000 milliampere-hour (mAh) battery and a 6.51-inch high definition (HD) screen with a teardrop notch.

Vivo Y01 budget smartphone Philippines

The new entry-level device joining Vivo’s Y-series, a lineup of smartphones that combine gaming-dedicated features and long-lasting battery life, succeeds the Y1S unit which was announced and released on November 26, 2020.

Compared to its  predecessor, the Vivo Y01 has a more modern aesthetic language as seen from its rectangular camera housing, branding placement, and solid clean-cut lines.

Despite the aesthetic differences, the Y01 uses the same plastic frame and back material seen on the Y1S.

The screen on the Y01 is also 0.29-inches longer than the older model, the Funtouch OS is now upgraded and optimized for multitasking despite the limited memory because of the stripped-down Android Go version.

The Y01 has also an added bonus of a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, two new color options, and a 970mAh larger battery.

Meanwhile, the device retains the Y1S’ processor, memory configuration availability, camera modules, connectivity internals, and port type which is still a microUSB.    

The Vivo Y01 retails for P5,299 and can be purchased at all Vivo stores nationwide, Shopee, and Lazada.

