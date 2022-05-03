Pinoy tech solutions bag awards in WHO competition

The “Mission Wellness” behavioral program and the “Katuwang na Impormasyon para sa Responsableng Aksyon” (KIRA) chatbot were recently recognized at the inaugural World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific Innovation Challenge: Innovation for the Future of Public Health.

The solutions were developed by Department of Health’s (DOH) Health Promotions Bureau (HPB) in partnership with product development software company AHA! Behavioral Design, and artificial intelligence (AI) technology service provider AI4GOV.

Both solutions join the pool of 29 winning innovations selected from 400 submissions of civic and government technology projects intended for creating “an ecosystem of innovators who have sustainable, cost-effective, and inclusive solutions” that can understand the health needs in the Western Pacific region.

“This recognition further proves that gradual transition and implementation of an all-out healthcare works for the country. Through the implementation of Universal Health Care (UHC), we will be able to reach the entirety of the Philippines and its people, staying true to achieving the national health agenda for the benefit of every Juan and Juana,” said DOH secretary Francisco T. Duque III.

The Mission Wellness program, designed to promote the mental and emotional health of public healthcare workers, is already being utilized by over 1500 healthcare workers in 23 local health facilities.

Meanwhile, the KIRA AI-powered chatbot has already responded to 1.2 million people and logged more than 33.5 million interactions on Covid-19 related inquiries.

“When the pandemic entered the country two years ago, a significant strain was put on the people. With the implementation of initiatives such as Mission Wellness and the KIRA Chatbot, we are able to heed the call for behavioral and mental wellness, especially for our healthcare workers,” DOH undersecretary Maria Rosario Singh-Vergeire added.