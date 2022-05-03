To fight online scam, GCash blocks 900,000 fraudulent accounts

E-wallet provider GCash said it has barred over 900,000 users suspected of fraud from January to March this year through its joint efforts with authorities as it ramps up app security and fraud management to better protect customers.

GCash said it is working with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) in its crackdown against fraudsters to fight online scam.

“GCash has been providing invaluable service to Filipinos, especially during the pandemic. It is crucial that we work together to protect the platform against fraud. As we continue to bolster our security system, we are also counting on the support of our customers and ask that they be vigilant against online scam,” said GCash president and CEO Martha Sazon.

GCash also encouraged users to report fraud through Chat with Gigi, its newest beta chatbot. Reported fake pages are taken down within 24 hours.

To make sure that cybercriminals are monitored, caught, and apprehended, GCash said also works closely with the NBI’s Cybercrime Division and the PNP’s Anti-Cybercrime Group in preventing scams and other illegal activities and apprehending any guilty parties.

Likewise, GCash said it also ensures strict compliance with the guidance of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Anti-Money Laundering Council to ensure the safety and security of customers.

The e-wallet firm said it has also launched #GCheckMuna campaign to empower customers to protect themselves and become more vigilant in the face of fraud.

GCash’s GCheck has the following tips to protect accounts:

Tip 1: Never share your MPIN or one-time password (OTP). Scammers often pose as a GCash representative or a friend to trick you into giving your OTP. Remember that your MPIN or OTP are only for you.

Tip 2: Only do GCash-related activity inside the app. Some scammers use similar-looking phishing sites to ask customers to verify or log-in. Beware of this scamming scheme! When asked to verify or log-in, only do so on the GCash app.

Tip 3: Be careful who you transact with. Before making any online transaction, be sure to research and read reviews on the product you’re buying and who you’re buying it from.