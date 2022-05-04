Huawei’s new MateBook trio are built for modern workspaces

Chinese consumer technology brand Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. has expanded its laptop product lineup with three new MateBook devices built with aesthetics, innovation, and intelligence in mind.

The notebooks marketed for the modern flexible worker include the Huawei MateBook 14, the Huawei MateBook D14, and the Huawei MateBook D15.

With the new breed of MateBooks, Huawei intends to redefine the workspace norm, focusing on the delivery of interconnected experiences and seamless interactions across multiple functioning devices.

Back in 2020, Huawei launched a campaign that brought together its new innovations in artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and wireless technologies like 5G.

The Huawei MateBook 14 represents the top-of-the-line software and hardware the brand has to offer, featuring a its 2K FullView Display, an 11th gen Intel Core processor, 512GB of SSD storage, integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, updated thermals, and a high-capacity 56Wh battery.

The cheaper MateBook D laptops in 14 and 15-inch versions, are equipped with full high definition (FHD) panels donning the cinematic 16:9 aspect ratio, 11th gen Intel Core processors, 16GB of memory, a power button that doubles as a fingerprint sensor, and a metallic chassis.

All of the new laptops come with standard “Super Device” capability, the brand’s own intelligent cross-device collaboration system used in sharing files or screens among Huawei devices in close proximity of each other.

The Huawei MateBook 14 retails up to P59,999, while the MateBook D14 and D15 are priced up to P43,999 and P48,999 respectively.