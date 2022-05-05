Gaming chair, TVs up for grabs in Shopee’s last-minute sale

E-commerce giant Shopee is holding its “5.5 Brands Festival” sitewide event on May 5 where Filipinos can score all-day 50% off brand bundles, 10% off vouchers, and shipping discount deals.

Shopee kicked off the Brand Festival with the ‘Big Midnight Sale’, offering discounted appliances and gadgets like smart televisions (TVs) from Ace, the Redmi Note 10 from Xiaomi, and 8.5L Dual Speed Air Fryer made by US-trademarked appliance brand PerySmith.

The tech sale was followed by the ‘Big Morning Sale’ which highlighted the handheld vacuum cleaner by Chinese electrical appliance brand Deerma, a bundle pack of Nespresso-compatible coffee capsules from local brand B Coffee Co., and smartphone brand Realme’s narzo 50A Prime budget smartphone.

By mid-day, Shopee’s ‘Big Lunchtime Sale’ went in full swing for brand discounts on hobby products that include the Home Zania’s Portable 7-Speed Baking Hand Mixer designed for users who are into experimenting in the kitchen, a laptop sleeve from Chinese lifestyle brand Baseus, and the Classic Solarized Clog built by American foam clog manufacturer Crocs, Inc.

At sundown, the company held its ‘Big Price Drop Sale’, featuring the water-resistant Band B1 Bluetooth Watch from Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corp., Ltd, the the Ensure Gold Strawberry 850g Bundle of 2 for adults, and the Arizona Sandals designed by the German shoe manufacturer Birkenstock Group B.V. & Co.

Before the day ends, Shopee’s ‘Last 3 Hours Sale’ will be dangling discounts for the multi-functional Amaia Gaming Chair, the Gold Stainless Steel Strap Watch from the Japanese electronics brand Casio Computer Co., Ltd, and Hydro Flask’s 32-oz vacuum insulated stainless steel water bottle Cobalt 2.0 Wide Mouth.

After the 5.5 Brands Festival event, Shopee will be running the ‘ShopeePay Milyonaryo’ promotion from May 6 to 14, with users being eligible to participate by simply sending money through ShopeePay.