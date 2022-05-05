Nokia’s new budget phone boasts 3-day battery life, 50MP camera

HMD Global, the owner of the Nokia phone manufacturing business, recently lifted the curtains on its latest entry-level smartphone contender alongside new members of the Nokia audio accessories portfolio.

According to HMD Global Philippines, Hong Kong and Thailand general manager Sancho Chak, the Nokia G21 is a testament to the company’s efforts in delivering quality products with regular software updates and longer lifespans.

“Our mission from day one has been to make quality mobile technology accessible to everyone around the world. Since we introduced the G-series globally and in the Philippines last year, we’ve enhanced each new addition that has followed in every way,” he added.

The Nokia G21 will introduce the brand’s new Mask mode feature, enabling the face unlock function even when users are wearing masks.

HMD Global also partnered with third party application developers to bring the Nokia G21 pre-loaded with Swedish audio streaming and media services provider Spotify and the ExpressVPN privacy and security tool.

To boost its battery life to three days without needing to be plugged in, all-new bespoke Super Battery Saver mode available in select Nokia handsets will also be on the Nokia G21.

The Nokia G21 will also be the first G-series product to receive a 90Hz screen refresh rate and view Netflix streamed content in high definition (HD) quality.

Despite its cheap price tag, the Nokia G21 comes equipped with a 50MP triple-lens camera setup, a tough polycarbonate chassis, a dedicated microSDXC slot for storage expansion, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a large 5050mAh battery charging at 18W capacity.

At the same time, HMD Global released five accessories in the Philippine market – the Nokia Comfort Earbuds Pro, Nokia Clarity Earbuds+, Nokia Wired and Wireless Headphones and Nokia Go Earbuds2 Pro.

Available in the Nordic Blue colorway, the Nokia G21 in 6/128GB memory configuration will retail for P9,990, while the audio accessories are scheduled to hit the shelves soon in all Nokia mobile official stores in the country.