Revamped GC Regalo website back online to offer digital gift certificates

GC Regalo, the official e-commerce website of Sodexo Philippines, has announced its return to offer both physical and digital gift certificates to the public.

Optimized with a revamped look and navigation capabilities, the website can be viewed on a Web browser or mobile phone. Introduced in 2015, GC Regalo has been the go-to rewards store of SMEs in the Philippines and over 2 million consumers that Sodexo serves.

The newly enhanced website now also offers an array of payment options, including e-wallets. Even overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who want to send GCs to their loved ones in the Philippines can purchase gift certificates using any Visa or Mastercard debit or credit card.

New users can sign up for an account at https://gcregalo.sodexo.ph. After indicating whether their purchases will be used for personal or business reasons, users will be asked to fill out the necessary profile information and upload a valid ID for verification. Sodexo’s strengthened validation process will ensure that accounts are well-protected from fraud attacks.

Once fully verified, users may start placing their orders and enjoy free shipping for a minimum of P2,000 worth of orders.

In GC Regalo, users can choose from the Premium Pass, the leading paper GC in the country accepted in over 12,000 merchants, SM Gift Pass, the official GC of the country’s retail giant SM, and digital GCs in the form of Sodexo+ credits. Users can claim discounts on purchases using seasonal promo codes or through the refer-a-friend program.

Following the launch of Sodexo+ app-based GCs, Sodexo is geared up for more digital upgrades in the coming months. This is all part of the brand’s ongoing digital shift to continue leading the way for gifting and reward solutions for its partner merchants, clients, and their recipients.

“Globally, the Sodexo Group has heavily invested in delivering personalized experiences, designed around today’s needs,” said Mert Cetin, CEO of Sodexo Philippines.

“Based on a Harris Interactive Survey conducted just last year, our efforts are paying off – 83% of our clients agree that Sodexo contributes to employee wellbeing and engagement, while 80% of their employees agree that short-term rewards as part of their benefits keep them motivated. Our digital transformation in the Philippines is naturally the next step. Our efforts are anchored on providing gifting solutions accessible for all our clients as they navigate an evolving workplace.”

In addition to its new e-commerce platform, this summer, Sodexo clients can look forward to the best deals with the “Better Together” campaign, which runs from April 1 to June 30, 2022. Clients can enjoy rebates of up to P12,500, depending on their order amount, plus free digital GCs and discounts on portal fees.

“Coming from a long period of restrictions, we all want to be better versions of ourselves at work and at home as we face another season of change,” said Sharon Kayanan, marketing director for Sodexo Philippines.

“Sodexo is here to help our clients achieve this through meaningful rewards and incentives that are effective in keeping morale high among their employees and sales channels.”

Also in store for GC recipients are summer exclusive promos from brands such as GrabMart, Pancake House, Miniso, Toy Kingdom, Krispy Kreme, Max’s Restaurant, Yellow Cab Pizza Co., Pet Express, Baby Company, EdVenture, and more.