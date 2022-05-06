Noah’s Heart includes PH in planned initial release

Online game publisher Playpark Co.,Ltd, under online game operator Asiasoft Corp., is set to release a large-scale sci-fi massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) with a borderless open world map and comprehensive customization options for players.

Noah’s Heart was developed using the Unreal Engine 4 of North Carolina-based video game and software developer Epic Games, Inc., and has logged over 10-million pre-registrations in China alone.

To create the game, Playpark collaborated with Chinese game research and development studio Archosaur Games, known as the developers of the open world mobile MMORPG title Dragon Raja.

Although information on the game’s content and direction are yet to be fully revealed by Playpark and Archosaur Games, players can expect a large open world map with a day-night and weather system that they can freely explore, face more than a hundred types of monsters and non-player characters (NPCs), summon sidekick pets called Phantoms, and fully customize the appearance of their characters.

In the game, players can pick among four types of starting weapons aligned with their chosen career – whether they’re swords, double swords, spears, and bows.

Each weapon type opens up the characters to different passive skills, combat power, and playstyle.

At launch, there will be eight characters to choose from, each with their own rarity classifications, recommended weapon type, elemental race, character class, and awakening skill.

These include Hughes – Eternal Fire, Urian – Tamless Rose, Artien – Desert Hound, Kage – Night Shade, Kami – Corrupted Shadow, Ave – Chrono Guardian, Noah – Omniscient Captain, and Shirley – Precise Scholar.

The first six countries where Noah’s Heart is set to initially launch include Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The game will also be localized in five languages: Thai, English, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Bahasa Indonesia.