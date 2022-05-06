UK cybersecurity firm CyberQ Group expands into PH

The CyberQ Group, a cybersecurity services and consultancy company based in the United Kingdom, has announced its expansion in the Philippines after strengthening its global footprint in the US, New Zealand, and Australia.

Photo shows (from left) Bernard Dulay (cyber projects senior manager), Bobby Purugganan (channels and alliances director for Asia Pacific), and Roberto Tayag (CEO, CyberQ Group for Asia Pacific)

The company specializes in offering managed services using the Cyber Fusion technology, a next-generation approach to cybersecurity that unifies all security functions into a single connected unit with the capability to coalesce all comprising units for detecting, managing, and responding to threats in an integrated and collaborative manner.

By bridging the gap between multiple teams through intelligence synthesis and inter-team collaboration, Cyber Fusion offers a proactive and unified approach to dealing with potential threats.

Having CyberQ’s Centre of Excellence in the Philippines, the company said it is looking forward to helping secure local companies through top-of-the-line and best-in-class technologies.

The company said it also aims to leverage on the Filipino expertise in cyber security, keep the expertise here in the Philippines, and give opportunities to Filipino cyber security experts in the country and not lose them to other countries.

“Advances in technology have made us more digitally connected, paving the way to faster business transactions, contactless payments and smarter operations. However, automation and connectivity have a price – the vulnerability of our digital systems to cyberattack. The transnational nature of cyberspace means cyber challenges can only be addressed with international cooperation. The United Kingdom is continually seeking to collaborate with countries that share our values of democracy and transparency, like the Philippines, to ensure we have strong cyber security systems and protocols in place. we hope that CyberQ’s new presence in the Philippines will reinforce our co-operation in this area,” said Roberto Tayag, the company’s CEO for Asia Pacific.

The CyberQ Group’s services mainly consist of Managed Security Operations Centre (SOC), Continuous Breach Detection Service, Human Reconnaissance, Cloud Security, and Consultancy Services.

The company then offers tailored services that meet specific requirements even as security risks are addressed quickly and effectively.