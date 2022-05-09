ComClark taps SES to deliver content via satellite to public schools in PH

Pampanga-based ComClark Network and Technology Corporation has announced that it has signed up satellite operator SES to deliver content to over 2,000 remote schools across the country via high-speed satellite-based connectivity.

The content delivered via the SES-9 satellite will provide students with equal access to quality education, even to those in the most remote locations.

Under the partnership with SES, ComClark will access the Ku-band capacity from the SES-9 satellite via its own teleport and connectivity technologies for voice, video, and data applications to connect the data center, and simultaneously datacast education materials and curriculum to all participating public schools country-wide.

Since the start of the pandemic in 2020, the delivery of quality education to all students across the country has been a priority as schools transitioned to the “new normal” of remote learning.

This involved the distribution of self-learning modules integrated with alternative learning modalities such as online, blended, television-based, and radio-based instructions – all of which require, along with other delivery modes, reliable, consistent high-speed broadband services.

With more than 7,000 islands, terrestrial connectivity across the Philippines is both costly and challenging. However, satellite network connectivity is a cost-effective and reliable alternative to extending or complementing terrestrial communications, particularly in hard-to-reach areas.

“We are delighted to work with SES on our maiden project to deliver educational content to schools in the Philippines. SES’s satellite communications services are enabling us to connect schools in even the most remote towns and villages and provide quality learning opportunities to the school children anywhere in the country,” said Dennis Anthony Uy, CEO at ComClark.

“Reliable broadband service is vital for the educational content to reach all the school children in the Philippines, no matter where they are, so that each one of them can benefit from the opportunities offered by quality education.”

Harsh Verma, vice president of networks sales for Asia at SES, said: “Collaborating with ComClark in the Philippines underscores how SES’s satellite technology can deliver reliable and affordable connectivity to even the most remote locations, providing students from these 2,000 schools equal access to quality education. We are pleased to work with ComClark and to have played a role in ensuring quality education in the Philippines.”