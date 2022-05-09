MSI takes on PH enterprise market

Taiwanese laptop maker Micro-Star International (MSI) has announced its entry in the Philippine enterprise market through a partnership with Techtron Systems Corp., a spin-off company of local computer hardware and peripherals distributor Innovista Technologies.

The partnership agreement aims to tap Techtron’s network of partners and clients to push MSI into the enterprise space, taking advantage of the former’s experience in the area to fulfill the market penetration needed by MSI in boosting its sales potential.

“We are confident that Techtron’s key experience and expertise in the enterprise market will help us leverage our position in the country as demand increases while the economy recovers,” said Rhyan Sy, product manager of MSI Philippines.

MSI plans to engage its new customer base by rolling out new additions to its Business, Creator, and Gaming laptop portfolios.

The refreshed MSI product line will be powered by 12th generation Intel Core processors, longer battery life, support for fast-charging, as well as security and safety features.

“MSI’s core mission has never changed. Our roots are in high-performance laptops, and our latest Series laptops are built to be the backbone that maximizes productivity. With a range of future-proof features, our upgraded laptops are not just for business people but also for students and those with creative inclinations,” MSI Philippine product marketing manager Ira James Garcia explained.

The Summit Series remains as MSI’s top-of-the-line business and productivity laptop, joined by the new Summit E14 Flip Evo, and comes equipped with Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics and enterprise-grade security features.

Meanwhile, the Prestige Series will be highlighting MSI’s best efforts in combining functionality and aesthetics, introducing the new Prestige 15 and Prestige 14 that come with thin chassis, improved thermals, DTS Audio processing, Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics or Intel Evo, and True Pixel technology.

MSI’s Modern Series also received a facelift, taking its spot in the brand’s Business and Productivity lineup, and touting up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors, 180-degree flip screens, an enlarged touchpad, thin bezels, and a full-size keyboard.

For its Creator and Gaming series, MSI also introduced the Creator Z16, Stealth GS66, Stealth 15M, Raider GE76 and GE66, Vector GP76 and GP66, Pulse GL66, Crosshair 15, and Katana GF66 – all with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series GPUs.