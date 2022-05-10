Huawei goes for stylish tech with 2 new products

Chinese tech firm Huawei Technologies recently introduced a new portable speaker offering and MatePad device to its product lineup in the Philippines.

Both the MatePad 10.4 tablet and the Sound Joy portable speaker are designed for users who are seeking devices that excel in productivity as well as aesthetics.



Huawei dubs the PC-like MatePad 10.4 as an “all-in-one productivity gadget”, designed to function as a portable mobile office that is easy to use and has a minimalist design.



Creatives can use the 2nd Gen Huawei M-Pencil on the MatePad 10.4 which supports Free Script handwriting input across all system applications, annotation and highlights on any interface, and the ability to take snippets of text and images.



Another accessory that can be paired with the MatePad 10.4 is the brand’s own Smart Keyboard device which has a 1.3-millimeter (mm) key travel and responsive typing feel, and supports shortcut key functions.



Users can further personalize their tablet workflow experiences with supported applications like Jnotes, Touchnotes, Flexcil, and FilmoraGo.



The tablet also comes with a 10.4-inch 2K resolution display housed in slim bezels, a quad-channel quad-speaker sound system, a large 7,250mAh battery with 22.5-watts charging capacity, and the brand-new HarmonyOS 2 user interface (UI) built for productivity users.



With HarmonyOS 2, the MatePad 10.4 gains access to the Bottom Dock quick access window, multi-screen and multi-window connectivity options, and an app multiplier which allows side-by-side open instances of the same app.



Aside from its modern design, the Sound Joy draws in audiophiles with Devialet-powered speakers, a beefy 8,800mAh battery with 40W fast charging capacity, a waterproof and dustproof rating of IP67, as well as smart features like One-Touch Transfer and Voice Assistant Pod.



The Huawei MatePad 10.4 tablet and the Sound Joy smart speaker can be spotted at Huawei’s online store, and Shopee and Lazada flagship stores, retailing for P13,999 and P6,999 respectively.