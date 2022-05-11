Ayala Land taps foreign firm to develop data centers across PH

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp. (ALLHC), a subsidiary of Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), recently signed a framework agreement with Flow Holdings to develop carrier-neutral data centers in the country.

The partnership eyes to initially deliver a 4.5-megawatts (MW) facility by the fourth quarter of 2023, built on Flow’s modular product deployment approach.

In a disclosure, ALLHC recognized the Philippines’ potential as a preferred location to host data centers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, projecting a double-digit annual growth driven by increased data consumption and trends in data localization.

“This investment will contribute to the Philippines’ transition to a digital economy. Furthermore, we believe this partnership with Flow enhances the value of ALLHC’s industrial landbank,” said Jose Emmanuel H. Jalandoni, president and CEO of ALLHC and senior vice president of Ayala Land.

Flow Holdings, the investment fund of Flow Digital Infrastructure, plans to leverage on the framework agreement to expand in the APAC region and meet the spike in demand for digital infrastructure.

Flow Digital Infrastructure CEO Amandine Wang expressed her enthusiasm in partnering with ALLHC in developing digital infrastructure capabilities in the Philippines.

“The decades of design and operational experience of the FLOW team, combined with ALLHC’s established record in industrial real estate development, makes this an ideal partnership,” she said.

Both parties are conducting ongoing discussions to finalize the details on the planned data center projects.