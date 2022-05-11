Europe-based news app Squid to debut in PH

Squid App, a news app targeted for millennials that is available in Europe, is set to be launched in the Philippines, its top local official said.

“As an international news app, I’m thrilled to announce that the Philippines is one of the countries that we have decided to launch the app in, as part of our expansion in Asia Pacific. Moreover, the users have the option to read the news in both English and Filipino editions, and keep up with the latest election news on Squid App,” said Mae Torres, country manager for Squid App Philippines.

The news app allows users to choose the topics want, follow the latest news, and interact with the articles.

Squid is free and does not require registration

Personalized newsfeed based on smart algorithms

More than 100 news categories and more than 20 000 sources from around the world

Features for personalization such as saving articles and blocking sources

Read news from 60 countries

Learning English eeature

Available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store

The also app offers a wide range of topics that users can choose from to create their own personalized and image-centered newsfeed. Squid’s algorithms collect, sort, and prioritize news from most sources on the Internet.

At the same time, Squid is driving traffic from the popular millennial target group to the news sources, officials said.

“We want to help younger generations rediscover news reading as a fun, valuable and engaging daily activity — in the language they prefer,” said Johan Othelius, CEO and founder of Squid App