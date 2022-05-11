Oppo adds gaming powerhouse to A-series lineup

Chinese smartphone maker Oppo is redefining its budget A-series lineup with a smartphone dedicated to deliver next-level performance to mobile gamers.

The new Oppo A96, which Oppo dubs as a device that is “Designed to be Powerful”, features 8 gigabytes (GB) of memory paired with 256GB of storage, a large capacity 5000mAh battery, and the Snapdragon 680 chip.

The introductory price of the Oppo A96 is the same as its predecessor, the Oppo A95, with the latter’s price tag now slashed to P13,999.

When compared side-by-side with the older model, the Oppo A96 gained an IP54 protection rating, a larger screen which is downgraded to an IPS screen from the A95’s Amoled, a faster processor, a physical side-mounted fingerprint sensor instead of an optical under-display unit, and a slightly higher resolution main camera sensor.

Chiqui Tapawan, head of marketing communications for Oppo Philippines, expressed the company’s vision of further innovating its A-series to meet the needs of mobile gamers.

“Gamers always want the best possible experience whenever they play. As we launch the ‘Designed to be Powerful’ Oppo A96, we deliver Filipinos with a value-for-money device that exhibits powerful performance for their gaming and even productivity,” she added.

Other features of the Oppo A96 include a 90Hz screen refresh rate, up to 5GB memory expansion, high-fidelity Dirac HD audio technology, dual microphones, a segmented battery charging option, and its own system performance and connectivity booster.

The Oppo A96 midranger, priced at P15,999, will be available in two colorways: Starry Black and Pearl Pink. Oppo fans can score this device at any Oppo Brand store nationwide, or through Oppo’s Shopee and Lazada flagship store.