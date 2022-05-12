Google I/O 2022 bares innovations centered on smartphone

The annual Google I/O, the tech titan’s flagship event, centered this year on Google’s latest innovations on its smartphone software.

Google CEO Sundar Puchai speaking during the Google I/O confab

Some of the most anticipated updates presented in the two-day event from May 11 to May 12 concerned Google’s OS both in and beyond the phone.

One of the developments spotlighted was the Android 13 OS, whose first beta was teasingly released last April. The return of the Google Wallet, new features across Wear OS and Tablet OS, as well as improved interactions with third-party devices were a few of the other innovations presented.

Android 13 OS

The second beta of Google’s much awaited Android 13 OS includes improved privacy and security options as well as increased customization. Regarding security, Android 13 users can easily access security and privacy settings through an all-in-one page.

Here, users can set app security permissions and device locks, be warned if they have downloaded harmful apps, and see tips to improve their personal security settings.

The newest version of the Google OS also supplies a Photo picker. This feature helps ensure a user’s privacy by allowing them to select the photos or videos they want to share with an app.

To reinforce privacy in users’ conversations, Google made Rich Communication Services (RCS) available to users communicating through Google’s Android Messaging app as early as last year. RCS is seen as an improvement to traditional text messaging and among its services is end-to-end encryption for one-to-one conversations.

In the conference, the company announced that end-to-end encryption for group conversations will be coming to the beta version later this year.

Additionally, Android 13 gives users more options to customize their experience. Google proudly showcased its new app language settings, which give multilingual users the freedom to specify which language to use per app.

The company further confirmed a fun feature. Android 13 offers four sets of color variants for user’s wallpaper. Each variant even has its own themed icons.

Improved Google Wallet

Besides the updated features of its Android 13 OS, Google announced a new Google Wallet that expands the experience beyond payment cards and contactless payments.

Currently, Google is working with several US states and national governments to bring digital IDs — such as drivers licenses — to Wallet later this year. The company also aims to facilitate access into hotels and office buildings through Wallet.

Officials said privacy is a primary consideration when dealing with personal information. When it comes to enabling some of these broader Google Wallet experiences, users will have granular item level settings to customize their Wallet’s security settings.

Information such as Covid-19 vaccination cards will only be stored on the device. These are on top of customary Android features such as device authentication and remote wipe already available to users.

Google Wallet will be arriving in over 45 markets later this year across Android and Wear devices through the Google Play store or as an update for existing Google Pay users. Unfortunately, this timeline does not include the Philippines or other SEA countries except Singapore.

Wear and Tablet OS

Google is also looking beyond the phone. The technology giant revealed updates for Wear and Tablet OS and features that will help users work seamlessly across devices.

Starting with the Wear OS updates for smart watches, Emergency SOS will be brought to supported smart watches so users can instantly place emergency calls.

Google Assistant is another service being integrated into the Wear OS, but only for the Samsung Galaxy Watch Series 4. Plus, thanks to unified platform introduced to Wear OS in partnership with Samsung last year, Spotify, Kakao Talk, Line, Adidas Running have recently released app experiences made specifically for the wrist. The tech giant further hinted at more third-party apps to come.

For their tablet OS, 20 Google tablet apps and popular third-party apps will be rolling out layouts optimized for the tablet’s larger screens over the next few weeks. These apps include YouTube music, Google Maps, TikTok, Facebook, Zoom, and a redesigned Google Play store.

Working better, seamlessly together

Android is an operating system not just for phones — it powers watches, tablets, and TVs as well as enables Google devices to work with other brand’s devices like speakers, headphones, and smart home systems.

Another main focus of this year’s Google I/O was demonstrating how devices working together can produce a more seamless user experience.

For instance, using Chromecast, Google is exploring how users can begin watching a movie from their phone and painlessly switch mid-movie to their TV.

In the next few months, the tech giant will also be releasing intelligent audio switching in partnership with select earphone and headphone brands such as Sony, JBL, and Pixel.

With this feature, users can switch between the audio of a video on their tablet to an urgent call on their phones and automatically back to the tablet’s video once the call has ended. Google will release an additional feature that allows users to stream messaging apps straight from the phone to their Chromebooks, so there’s no need to install a separate app on the laptop.

Additionally, copy-pasting between devices on Android 13 will be coming soon. Lastly, to address frustrations that occur when pairing with new Bluetooth accessories, the company is bringing fast pair support to more brands of headphones, smart speakers, Android phones, Chromebooks, and Google TV.

Google is even supporting fast pair for smart homes by providing built-in support for Matter, an open industry standard launching this fall. Through fast-pair, Matter-enabled smart technology such as lights, thermostats, or plugs can be easily connected to user’s home network, Google Home, and other apps.

The theme for this year’s Google I/O is clear: the phone is undoubtedly at the center. At the same time, Google is ensuring that every aspect of users’ experience will be seamless throughout its Android ecosystem.