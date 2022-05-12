New Asus laptops join Nvidia Studio ecosystem

Taiwanese computer maker Asus unveiled on Tuesday, May 10, its latest lineup of high-performance and compact laptops for the Philippine market.

Asus said that all its new laptops from the updated product lines will feature 12th generation Intel Core H-series processors, or Ryzen 6000 H-series processor for AMD variants.

Announced through an online event entitled “The Pinnacle of Performance,” the laptop series in the new product reveals include the Zenbook Pro, the Zenbook S, Vivobook Pro, and the Vivobook S.

The new laptops range from 13-inch to 17.3-inch sizes, across three form factors: standard, convertible, and dual-display.

Aside from the newest generation of processors, the laptops will also be equipped with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 series laptop GPUs, benefitting from the Nvidia Studio ecosystem.

Asus vice president and head of personal computer business unit Rex Lee claimed that the brand has already achieved the top ‘Nvidia Studio creator laptop brand’ title worldwide, and also garnered the No. 1 spot for OLED laptops globally since its introduction of the Asus OLED lineup in 2021.

“With the full enhancement of our brand-new Zenbook Pro and Zenbook S series, these iconic premium compact laptop series not only achieve the pinnacle of performance, but also feature stunning OLED displays, unique innovations, and a modern new look,” he added.

The new products will be driven by the company’s “Incredible Comes From Within” marketing campaign which includes the close collaboration with Nvidia in bringing Nvidia Studio drivers and software optimizations to the new Zenbook Pro laptops.

With our new 2022 portfolio, Zenbook moves to the next level. The incredible comes from within you, from all the people who see things from different perspectives, creating what has never been created. Zenbook is perfectly placed to support those who will not settle.

The lineup includes the flagship Asus Zenbook Pro 16X OLED, the Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED with dual displays, the Asus Zenbook Pro 15 Flip OLED using the 360-degree ErgoLift hinge, the Asus Zenbook Pro 17 featuring a high 165Hz screen refresh rate, and the Asus Zenbook S13 Flip OLED which is also available without the flexible hinge.

The limited-edition versions partnered with artists include the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Philip Colbert Edition and the Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED Steven Harrington Edition.