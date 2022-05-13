New Razer gaming mouse teased in Valorant tourney

Luxury gaming brand Razer has officially announced the local availability of its ultra-lightweight wireless competitive gaming mouse Viper V2 Pro.

Compared to its predecessor, the Viper Ultimate, the Viper V2 Pro is 20% lighter and comes equipped with next-gen switches, longer battery life, and the new Pro 30K optical sensor.

During the 2022 Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), professional player Jimmy Nguyen from the OpTic Gaming team managed to set the record for most kills at 35 points, earning him the title of MVP in the Grand Finals.

Nguyen used a prototype of the new Viper model which was designed based on the feedback of esports professionals and mouse community on switch and sensor improvements, as well as side button protrusions.

“We carefully considered each gram of the Viper V2 Pro to ensure that, in exchange for a lower weight, it wasn’t at the cost of other features,” said Chris Mitchell, head of Razer’s PC Gaming Division.

The optical sensor found in the Viper V2 Pro has a resolution accuracy of 99.8% and uses artificial intelligence (AI) for smart tracking, motion sync, and asymmetric cut-off.

The lightweight mouse for gamers also gives off a more tactile feel to users, and guarantees a longer click lifespan and zero double-clicking issues and debounce delay incidents.

Razer Global Esports director Flo Gutierrez noted that feedback from players played a critical role in developing the product and addressing issues surrounding weight, sensors, and switches.

“The Viper V2 Pro was built from the ground up with the best players in the world, with the goal to provide them with a revolution able to improve their performance,” he added.

Other features include USB Type-C charging, a dedicated dots-per-inch (DPI) control button, additional grip tapes, and a 2.4GHz HyperSpeed USB dongle extender included in the box.

The Razer Viper V2 Pro, retailing for P8,990, can be purchased at the brand’s own website and e-commerce platforms Shopee and Lazada.