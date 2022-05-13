Report: Many S&T graduates land in non-S&T jobs

Out of over 10 million bachelor’s degree holders among the Filipino household members, 3.7 million or 37 percent are graduates of S&T-related degrees, and of these 44.6 percent are females.

Number of S&T Bachelor Degree holders by type of occupation and sex, 2015

Image credit: DOST-SEI Women in Science Fact Sheet No. 4 available online

This is based on the Women in Science study of the Department of Science and Technology-Science Education Institute (DOST-SEI) which used 1990-2015 data collected by the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

Data further showed that about 76% of S&T graduates landed in non-S&T jobs, or those which are not related to their field of study. Only 24% of those with S&T bachelor’s degree are engaged in S&T occupations or activities.

Among the 3.7 million S&T bachelor’s degree holders, some worked overseas, but with more of them landing in non-S&T occupation, than in S&T occupation.

“While it is possible that some of the S&T graduates who are not absorbed locally work overseas, the data from the PSA, however, is not sufficient to support this claim,” said Randolf Sasota, a science research specialist from DOST-SEI.

Sasota added that this result on S&T degree holders vis-à-vis occupation among overseas Filipino workers still needs verification through qualitative survey where the S&T graduates are asked about the reason why they have chosen to work abroad.

The data at hand can only tell that there is a significant low number of OFWs who are S&T bachelor’s degree graduate. It cannot specify the reason over why they work abroad; on whether or not it is solely because of the lack of opportunity to be absorbed locally or due to some other reasons.

Image credit: DOST-SEI

And while it’s true that the number of female S&T workers increased by 52.3% and 30.3%, for years 1990–2000 and 2000–2010 respectively, and a strong growth was observed in 2015 with the 25.3% increase in the 2010 to 2015 period alone, most of these women-dominated occupations are nursing and midwifery at 74.4% and health at 66.2%.

In all the census years, the top three occupations with the highest proportion of female S&T workers are nursing and midwifery, health-related professions, and engineering and related professions.

The fields of mathematics, statistics, as well as architecture and related professions posted the lowest proportions of female in the S&T field.

Number of workforce by S&T occupation and sex, 2015.

One striking result of the research is the disproportion among the identified S&T core classification. Majority of the S&T workers are clustered in only the top three occupations: nursing and midwifery professionals, engineering and related professionals, and health professionals.

One possible solution to this is to increase the scholarship slots for the lower number of S&T occupations such as physicists, chemists, and related professionals and mathematicians, statisticians, and related professionals.